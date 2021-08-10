A Chevy Silverado being driven by a 51-year-old man crashed right into the front windows of a Farmers Insurance agency in Caledonia, Michigan. The crash was caught on surveillance video and looks as alarming as you are imagining it does . Incredibly, even though the agency was open with workers inside, nobody was injured.

Here, watch this bonkers-ness:

At first I thought this dude had nerves of absolute steel:

...but then I realized it’s just a cardboard standee of (probably) the dude who played J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man movies, since he’s also the Farmers Insurance spokesperson. I mean, what other bald guy standee are they likely to have?

A worker who was at her desk spoke to local news station WZZM13 about being mere feet away from the truck when it burst through the building:

“It was like thunder, the loudest noise ever. It happened fast and things just came flying at me. Luckily, I have a divider and that probably protected me from a lot of debris.”

Investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing, and police believe alcohol could be a factor.

If the driver is covered by Farmers, I suppose that could make all of this a bit easier? Unless he was driving there to re-up a lapsed policy, I suppose. Then that’d be bad.

