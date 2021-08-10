A Chevy Silverado being driven by a 51-year-old man crashed right into the front windows of a Farmers Insurance agency in Caledonia, Michigan. The crash was caught on surveillance video and looks as alarming as you are imagining it does. Incredibly, even though the agency was open with workers inside, nobody was injured.
Here, watch this bonkers-ness:
At first I thought this dude had nerves of absolute steel:
...but then I realized it’s just a cardboard standee of (probably) the dude who played J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man movies, since he’s also the Farmers Insurance spokesperson. I mean, what other bald guy standee are they likely to have?
A worker who was at her desk spoke to local news station WZZM13 about being mere feet away from the truck when it burst through the building:
“It was like thunder, the loudest noise ever. It happened fast and things just came flying at me. Luckily, I have a divider and that probably protected me from a lot of debris.”
Investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing, and police believe alcohol could be a factor.
If the driver is covered by Farmers, I suppose that could make all of this a bit easier? Unless he was driving there to re-up a lapsed policy, I suppose. Then that’d be bad.
DISCUSSION
This will be their next commercial.
“We’ve seen and covered it.”