Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Image : Toyota

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.

After leaks and rumors for what seemed like years, Toyota caved. Just a few hours prior, images had leaked from various publications that showed what looked to be the 2022 Tundra in a TRD Pro trim. It made someone mad though because this rather salty tweet from Toyota confirmed what the new truck looked like:

Other than an image showing a new engine called iForce Max, no other images or details of the truck have been released. It’s highly anticipated and rumored to be power by an all-new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that’s shared with the new 2022 Land Cruiser 300 Series. The 2022 Tundra should make its full debut soon.