The 2022 Toyota Tundra makes its public debut late on September 19, which is this Sunday night. I got to speak with its engineers at an event ahead of the launch and gleaned lots of info about the Tundra that I’ll cover in-depth, but in the meantime, what do you want to know about the new truck?



The new Tundra is set to return rocking some “fan favorites,” like the power rear window and a familiar “iForce” engine, which sports a blue accent now along with a new “MAX” badge. But a new Tundra means a new approach, some of which could stray from the traditional, trucky formula that full-size pickup drivers expect.

It’s also rocking a redesign, or new design depending on who you ask. We’ve seen a little more in the latest teaser. Blink and you’ll miss it.

Whatever you want to call it, it was overdue at this point. The last design debuted in 2006 and the Tundra is only in its third generation. Compare that to its competitors from Ford, GM or Ram and the Tundra sticks out as a relatively young truck. I’m not sure that the Tundra has solidified its role as much as the F-150, or if we stick to Toyota, the Tacoma. That could change but not without some revisions, both big and small.



When I talked to the new Tundra’s chief engineer, Mike Sweers, he shared much of what went into Toyota’s intent and process for the truck’s design. The term data dump comes to mind. Sweers had a lot to say about Toyota’s latest truck, but given how much I learned, I’d like to know what you’re most interested in knowing. Is it about electrification or configurations? Or is it about the nitty-gritty truck stuff like suspension, towing and torque mapping? What do you want to hear about?

