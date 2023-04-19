Toyota’s EV Crossover Concepts Are the New Normal

Toyota has pulled the covers off two new EV crossover concepts at the Shanghai auto show, and if your first thought was, “Wow those sort of look like every EV crossover” you aren’t wrong. These vehicles right here are the new normal, especially in China where Toyota will be aiming these offerings. With that in mind, let’s dive into the two newest Toyota bZ products: the bZ Sport Crossover Concept and the bZ FlexSpace Concept.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

The first of which, the bZ Sport Crossover Concept is being developed jointly with Chinese manufacturer BYD. The automaker says the concept behind this model is “Reboot.” It’s meant to incorporate the “idea of a change of pace the moment you get in and drive around.” Sure, why not?



As you may have imagined, Toyota says the Sport Crossover Concept is aimed at younger customers – even calling out Gen. Z in its statement. Unfortunately, we cannot afford this vehicle, but it’s nice to be thought about. There aren’t any real specs out for this crossover just yet, but Toyota does say it’ll come with driver assistance features and automatic parking so owners can “continuously enjoy a most up-to-date car with all five senses.”



From the outside, there is a definite sporty-ish look to the bZ Sport Crossover. It’s got a lot of the same lines that many crossover-coupe-ish vehicles have these days, along with Toyota’s now-pretty-much-signature front fascia.

Advertisement

The other half of this EV crossover pairing is the bZ FlexSpace Concept, a more traditional-looking electric crossover, and it’s being jointly developed by Toyota and Guangzhou Automobile Group. The idea behind this bad boy is “Cozy Home” which is supposed to create a space that families can use “safely, comfortably, and freely with peace of mind.”

Advertisement

Toyota says the bZ FlexSpace Concept will offer buyers a large cabin, ease of use, advanced safety features, a “reliable” cruising range and a number of “intelligent functions.” According to the automaker, development of the bZ FlexSpace Concept is aiming to create a vehicle that is ideal for families, friends and couples in order to make their daily life more enjoyable. That is very sweet of Toyota.

Advertisement

Both crossovers are set to go on sale in 2024 as part of the 10 electric vehicles Toyota plans to release by 2026. Right now, both vehicles are aimed at the Chinese market, but Toyota says it is evaluating whether or not to bring production versions of the models to Europe. There’s no word on if we’ll ever see either of these concepts on U.S. roads, but I wouldn’t bet on it.