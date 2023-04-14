What’s Your Dream Automotive Pilgrimage?

I don’t know about you, but I’m always thinking about the next trip I’m going to take. Whether it’s a quick camping trip upstate, or a trek across the border to the Canadian Grand Prix, I need to have something to look forward to if I want any hope of waking up happy. But if you were to take a wholly car-themed trip, where would you go?



We’re not talking about a simple road trip here, oh no. Instead, we want to hear of the sites from automotive history that you always dreamed of seeing with your own eyes. Think of it as a pilgrimage, but without all the religion, sacrifice and pain. So, if you could take an automotive pilgrimage to one important place from history, where would you want to go?

Maybe it’s a race you always dreamed of attending, such as Le Mans, the Bathurst 1000 or the Brazilian Grand Prix. Or perhaps there’s a historical site that you always hoped to visit and pay your respects, like the birthplace of Colin McRae.

Whatever the site and whatever the reason, we want to hear all about the automotive pilgrimages that you always dreamed of taking. Earlier this week, a discussion about places I should add to my U.S. tourist bucket list reminded me of mine: the Bonneville Salt Flats.

These slowly receding expanses to the west of Salt Lake City hold a special place in automotive history, as they’re where countless land speed records have been set. A visit to them during speed week has been a bit of a dream of mine since I first read about the escapades of Burt Munro on the flats in the 1960s.

But what would you add to this list? Head to the comments section below and let us know your dream automotive pilgrimage. We’ll round up some of the best responses in a slideshow next week.