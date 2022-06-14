This weekend, the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec is finally happening. After a brief hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada has opened its borders to the F1 circus, and we’re celebrating with some of the greatest moments from Canada’s Grand Prix history.
As a note, we’re counting all Canadian GPs here, not just the ones that have taken place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Canada has produced some damn good racing over the years — it would be a shame not to relive some of those most glorious moments.