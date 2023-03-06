Toyota Recalls 130,000 2022 and 2023 Tundra for Tonneau Covers That Can Whiff Off While Driving

Toyota says it is recalling about 130,000 2022 and 2023 Tundra full-size pickup trucks because of an issue with one of its accessories. The Japanese automaker says that trucks equipped with the optional “Toyota genuine truck bed accessory tonneau cover” could potentially whiff off the bed while driving.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Now, I don’t have to tell you this (I will anyway), but that is a bad thing. It may not be too much of a hazard for the person driving the Tundra, but it will definitely be a problem for the person behind them who just got blasted by several pounds of metal and plastic while going down the road. Nobody wants that. On top of that, if your “Toyota genuine truck bed accessory tonneau cover” whiffs off while driving down the road, you may have to marry your mother-in-law (for legal purposes, this is a joke).

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Rooftop Cargo Carrier Double your trunk space.

Weatherproof and leakproof through rain, wind, snow, and even sand, this cargo protects belongings from the elements, just as your trunk would. Buy for $80 at Amazon Advertisement

According to Toyota’s configurator, the tri-folding cover is a $1,350 option.

The automaker says owners will be notified about the issue by the end of March 2023. They’ll have to confirm that the option “Toyota genuine truck bed accessory tonneau cover” is indeed the one their new-ish Tundra is equipped with. If it is, owners are going to have to remove the cover until Toyota can come up with some sort of remedy for the issue and implement it. Owners will be contacted again whenever that happens.

Advertisement

If that isn’t enough for you, dear 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra owner, you can run your VIN through either Toyota’s website or NHTSA’s to check for open recalls.