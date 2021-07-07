This Is Just One Car

Screenshot : Facebook

First, I’d like to tell you that, incredibly, nobody was hurt in this bonkers wreck, so feel free to gawk guilt-free. This crash happened a few days ago in Denver, when the Honda Civic Type R there was bisected by a Volvo S60 that T-boned the Type R into a pair of Types 0.5Rs. Yikes.



Advertisement

Here’s the video of the post-crash scene, posted to Facebook:

It seems that the wreck and car-slicing happened when the Honda was T-boned by the Volvo in the middle of an intersection, the impact of which drove the Civic into a light pole and hit just aft of the B-pillar, cleaving the car in twain.

The bisection reminds me a bit of this famous one from the world of cinema:

Screenshot : Disney

Of course, the Honda has an advantage here, being a FWD car, some enterprising gearhead should be able to pick up the front half from a dealer cheap, slap on a beer keg gas tank and a motorcycle rear end and boom, fast trike that you can register as a motorcycle!



(thanks, Kuo!)