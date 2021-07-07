ShopSubscribe
This Is Just One Car

This is also one of the only ways to get a good shot of the front AND rear of your car at once

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
50
Screenshot: Facebook

First, I’d like to tell you that, incredibly, nobody was hurt in this bonkers wreck, so feel free to gawk guilt-free. This crash happened a few days ago in Denver, when the Honda Civic Type R there was bisected by a Volvo S60 that T-boned the Type R into a pair of Types 0.5Rs. Yikes.

Here’s the video of the post-crash scene, posted to Facebook:

It seems that the wreck and car-slicing happened when the Honda was T-boned by the Volvo in the middle of an intersection, the impact of which drove the Civic into a light pole and hit just aft of the B-pillar, cleaving the car in twain.

The bisection reminds me a bit of this famous one from the world of cinema:

Screenshot: Disney
Of course, the Honda has an advantage here, being a FWD car, some enterprising gearhead should be able to pick up the front half from a dealer cheap, slap on a beer keg gas tank and a motorcycle rear end and boom, fast trike that you can register as a motorcycle!

(thanks, Kuo!)

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

