With the 2022 IndyCar season at a close and the 2023 season on the horizon, it’s time to take a look back at the results for our Jalopnik IndyCar Fantasy League standings and start awarding prizes to our winners!

First of all, I want to say thank you to all of you who participated in some form or fashion during the 2022 season — it was great to have so many folks turn up each week, and even better to watch a handful of you absolutely dominate the standings. Our winners are:

Oregon Mountain Biker with 2,521 points Paisano Racing with 2,464.75 points Jahiegel with 2,457.25 points

It was a tight battle between these three all season long, and we’re incredibly stoked to see how you all fared! Now, if you don’t mind, I’d love if you let me have a look in that crystal ball y’all used to make those great picks.

Advertisement

As a reminder, the prizes are as follows:

First Place : Two tickets for a 2023 IndyCar race of your choice

: Two tickets for a 2023 IndyCar race of your choice Second Place : One 2023 IndyCar Nation membership OR IndyCar online store gift card of equal value

: One 2023 IndyCar Nation membership OR IndyCar online store gift card of equal value Third Place: Jalopnik swag bag

Our winners will be getting an email soon to organize rewards, since the new schedule has been released.

G/O Media may get a commission 60% off Jachs NY Fall Sale 60% Off Styles starting at $29

Layer up with Jachs NY’s fall sale—60% off fall styles. Shirts start at $29, and with the promo code, you can curate a whole layered look. Get 60% off with Promo Code at Jachs NY Use the promo code FALL60 Advertisement

And, despite a small disaster with the Fantasy site not working for the opening race at St. Pete, the results of that race did not change the final standings. (That’s the beauty of getting those picks in early!)

I’d also love to give a quick shoutout to some of my favorite league names this season: Daly-Franchitti Hair Care Inc, Open Wheels R Happy Wheels, Mystery Meat Motorsports, Marco can’t win, and MyRinusIsVeekayd. Thanks to all of you fine folks for giving me a nice giggle every time I logged in to check the standings.

Advertisement

For reference, we here at Jalopnik finished in 37th place with a meager 1,509.75 points. In my defense, I will say I just about always made my picks before any track running had happened just to see what would happen — and I didn’t do too badly!

Thanks for a great year to all my fellow IndyCar fans out there — and we’ll see you next season!