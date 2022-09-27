The end of the 2022 IndyCar season has come and gone, which means it’s time to start looking to the future — and today, that comes in the form of IndyCar’s 2023 schedule.

If you were expecting any dramatic changes or departures from the current set of established races, you’re not going to find them here, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. IndyCar has steadily been building the profile of certain events for the past few years, and it is set to continue doing so as we head into 2023.

Here’s the full schedule:

March 5 : Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg April 2: Texas Motor Speedway

April 16 : Long Beach Grand Prix

: Long Beach Grand Prix April 28 : Barber Motorsports Park

: Barber Motorsports Park May 13 : GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

: GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course May 28 : 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500

: 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 June 4 : Detroit Grand Prix

: Detroit Grand Prix June 18 : Road America

: Road America July 2 : Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 16: Honda Indy Toronto

Honda Indy Toronto July 22 : Iowa Speedway Race 1

: Iowa Speedway Race 1 July 23 : Iowa Speedway Race 2

: Iowa Speedway Race 2 August 6 : Music City Grand Prix in Nashville

: Music City Grand Prix in Nashville August 12 : Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

: Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course August 27 : World Wide Technology Raceway

: World Wide Technology Raceway September 3: Grand Prix of Portland

Grand Prix of Portland September 10: Grand Prix of Monterey

The 17-race schedule includes seven road courses, five street circuits, and five ovals. There aren’t many big surprises here, since many of these races announced deals to renew the events — but it is still somewhat disappointing to see that there is, once again, a massive gap between the first and second races of the season. It’s difficult to create momentum for the year with a month between on-track activities, which is regularly one of my biggest scheduling criticisms.

The goal here has been to reduce conflicts with other events, so there will be no issues with drivers doing double-duty at the 12 Hours of Sebring or the 24 Hours of Le Mans (though the Detroit GP does fall on a test day for Le Mans, necessitating a pass from organizers to compete in the IndyCar event). The biggest date change is for the second event at the IMS road course, which move from the end of July, before the Nashville street race, to mid-August, after the Music City GP.

According to RACER, 13 of the 17 events will be aired on NBC. Toronto will once again be a Peacock-only race, while the USA Network will air Road America, Mid-Ohio, and the second Indy GP.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m already penciling in some dates in my calendar. My big bucket-list event for the past few years has been the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, so here’s hoping that 2023 is the year I cross it off my list!