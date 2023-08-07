These Are The Normal Cars You Find Beautiful

There are plenty of beautiful exotic cars out there, but after a while, all of those start to blend together. Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, whatever — t here isn’t that much of a difference between them, and that’s what got me thinking about our question from last week.



I wanted to know what you all consider to be the most beautiful normal cars. You know, cars that aren’t necessarily supposed to be really pretty. They’re cars you’re really supposed to buy with your head instead of your heart. It just so happens that they look great, too.

When I posed this question, I really though everyone was just going to say “Mazda anything” and call it a day. To be fair, many of you did, but we also got a ton of other great an interesting answers. I’ll be honest, some of you are a lot braver about sharing what you find beautiful that me, but that’s part of the fun I suppose.

Anyway, let’s take a look at what normal cars your fellow Jalops find the most beautiful.