The Very Last Saab Is Going Up For Auction

Photo : Bilweb Auctions

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of automotive history, now’s your chance: the last ever Saab to leave the factory is going up for auction . This is your time to shine.

This is a car that hearkens back to the era when electric car company NEVS bought out Saab and started reproducing 9-3 Aero models from 2013 through 2014 . Only 420 of those models were built, and this is one of ‘em .

Advertisement

This appears to be the car we wrote about back in June, which was said to be the very last car to roll off the production line . It spent some time at the Saab Car Museum in Trollhattan, Sweden before being auctioned . Which would explain why the new listing on Bilweb Auctions has 40 miles on its odometer as opposed to three .

The current estimate is that this car will auction for 350,000 to 450,000 SEK , or about $35,ooo to $ 45,500 . That’s not a bad price—especially considering the fact that a press release has revealed that the eventual buyer will get way more than just a car:

In addition to getting ownership of the coveted last new Saab, the buyer will be invited to an exclusive visit to the NEVS factory, including the electric car company’s development labs and technical departments. The day ends with a full tour of the very rare collection of cars in the Saab Museum. Hotel and lunch are included in the experience.

The loneliest photo. Photo : Bilweb Auctions

Photo : Bilweb Auctions

Advertisement

That’s honestly kind of awesome. Not only do you get to walk away with The Very Last Saab, but you also get the VIP insider treatment. And the proceeds all go to The NEVS Sustainable Mobility Scholarship, which is dedicated to researching and promoting smarter mobility solutions .



This car has a 2.0-liter 22o bhp engine , and the condition is spectacular. It is, honestly, just like buying a brand new car for the upcoming model year. Except it’s a Saab.

Advertisement

For those of you interested in purchasing this glorious beast, you can find all the auction details over at Bilweb.