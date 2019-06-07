Image: NEVS

Saab, as most of us know, is quite the busy zombie. It died, was retrieved from the great beyond by the confusingly named Chinese company National Electric Vehicle Sweden, and later formed loose ties to supercar maker Koenigsegg. Now, the last new Saab, which is technically five years old, is for sale.



NEVS announced on Friday that the last new Saab, a 2014 Saab 9-3 Aero sedan with a turbocharged, 220-horsepower engine, automatic transmission and silver paint job, will go to auction this year. The car is from the 2014 model year but only has three miles on the odometer, the announcement said, which should lead everyone to wonder why exactly this was the case.

Did NEVS keep it around, not driving it, on purpose? Unlikely. Did the company forget it was there until someone stumbled upon it, coated in a blanket of dust in a mop closet? More likely. It’s a perfect Saab story for Saab, after all.

Regardless, NEVS is listing the condition of the car as “unused,” which sounds about right, and didn’t say anything about the estimated price range for auction bids or the full specs for the car. The company did give a brief history on why a 2014 model even exists, which many in the Cult of Saab are familiar with:

Officially, all production was halted at Saab’s plant in 2011. But for a short period of time starting in December 2013, NEVS relaunched production of the Saab 9-3 Aero Sedan with a petrol engine. By then, the car production process had been standing still for two and a half years, so it was a complex exploit to start producing cars again. The final batch of Saab’s were manufactured in the original factory with original parts sourced from around 400 suppliers. During 2013-2014 only 420 cars were made – the last ever to roll off the assembly line in Trollhättan.

NEVS said the car will be on display during the Saab Car Museum festival in the Swedish city and home of Saab, Trollhattan, this weekend, and that the auction will happen “later this year.”

It also said the auction is a chance to own “this brand new Saab—the very last of its breed,” which, sure, zombies can be breeds too.