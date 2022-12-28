The 2022 Rivian R1S Is the Rightful Heir to the Land Cruiser Throne (July 6, 2022)



Imagine for a minute that you’re a well-to-do car buyer with an outdoorsy bent. You’ve got 90 grand burning a hole in your pocket, and you head to your local Toyota dealership to plunk down your hard-earned cash on a Land Cruiser. But the dealer gives you dire news — the Land Cruiser is dead in the U.S., and your only option is the far more ostentatious Lexus LX 600.

You’re despondent. All you wanted was a full-size luxury SUV to glide through your daily commute and tackle the weekend’s off-pavement adventures, all wrapped up in a stylishly under-the-radar design. You want three-row seating and the finest interior accoutrement, but you don’t want the comically oversized grille found on most luxury utility vehicles.

Lucky for you, that SUV still exists — in the form of the Rivian R1S.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Makes the Tesla Model S Feel Kinda Pointless (July 18, 2022)



We’re all fairly aware by now that starting a new car company is not easy. That’s especially true when you’re targeting a pretty expensive, exclusive slice of the market. This is why I’ve been a little iffy on the Lucid Air since it made its debut approximately one geological age (or like 15 years) ago.



The specs for the Air Grand Touring Performance read – at first glance – like vaporware. It’s got 1,050 horsepower and can travel nearly 500 miles on a full charge. That’s all tough to swallow, but while the car is far from perfect, it meets all those claims without requiring the driver to wade through a bunch of gimmicks.

