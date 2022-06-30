EV prices don’t appear to be coming down anytime soon. While automakers and the government are still operating under the assumption of widespread adoption, those higher prices are what’s keeping a lot of Americans out of the market. In many cases, the thought of driving all-electric is also intimidating for buyers and a turn-off in many instances. But there are other options, to bridge that gap between ICE and EVs, in the form of plug-in hybrids. Referred to as PHEVs, drivers have the benefit of electrification, with an “oh shit” gas-powered engine when the car runs out of electric juice.
There are currently over 30 plug-in hybrid models available for sale in the U.S. market. They cover everything from crossovers to family sedans to supercars. And with such a wide spectrum of pricing and offerings from multiple manufacturers, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a list of every plug-in hybrid model currently for sale in the U.S.
Advertisement
2 / 36
Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Quattro: $55,400
Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Quattro: $55,400
Audi’s sole crossover plug-in hybrid, the Q5 TFSI e takes the already popular Q5 and pairs its V6 with a 17.9 kW battery to deliver 362 horsepower.
EV range: 23 miles
Advertisement
3 / 36
Audi A7 TFSI e Quattro: $75,900
Audi A7 TFSI e Quattro: $75,900
The only way to get that gorgeous sloped hatch body with hybrid efficiency, the A7 TFSI e is the only plug-in hybrid sedan offered by Audi. Surprisingly, the A7 uses the same powertrain setup as the Q5. They both have the same battery size and identical horsepower numbers. However the A7 gains three miles of EV range over its Q5 cousin.
EV range: 26 miles
Advertisement
4 / 36
Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: $210,600
Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: $210,600
Bentley has been downsizing. The brand still offers powerful V8s in some of its models, but you can now get all the opulent luxuriousness of a Bentley with fuel-sipping hybrid efficiency. A 2.9-liter V6 is paired with a 100 kW electric motor to produce 536 horsepower. The Flying Spur Hybrid can even go nearly 90 mph on EV power alone.
EV range: 21 miles
Advertisement
5 / 36
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid: $166,000
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid: $166,000
Surprisingly, the Bentayga Hybrid is the cheapest Bentayga. Utilizing a twin-turbo V6 with 443 hp and a hybrid engine setup, you can go 430 miles between the tank and the battery.
EV range: 25 miles
Advertisement
6 / 36
BMW 330e: $43,300
BMW 330e: $43,300
Pairing ultimate driving machine excellence with plug-in hybrid efficiency is the BMW 330e. It can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive. A 2.0-liter 181 hp turbocharged I4 is paired with a 107 hp electric motor for a total system output of 288 hp. When placed in Sport mode, an over-boost function gives the engine 40 extra hp for 10 seconds. The downside to the 330e? The batteries eat up trunk space.
EV range: 20 miles (all-wheel drive); 23 miles
Advertisement
7 / 36
BMW 530e: $55,550
BMW 530e: $55,550
BMW’s plug-in executive sedan gets powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 288 hp combined with an electric motor. You can also have X Drive all-wheel drive if you really need it. The 530e also gets the same over boost function as the 330e. This Xtraboost function gives 40 extra hp for a few brief seconds.
EV range: 19 miles with AWD; 21 miles with RWD.
Advertisement
8 / 36
BMW X5 xDrive45e: $63,700
BMW X5 xDrive45e: $63,700
A plug-in sports activity vehicle? It’s a dream come true for BMW fans. The X5 plug-in is also the only way you can get battery hybrid power with the brands I6. A turbocharged I6 gets paired with an electric motor for 389 hp.
EV range: 31 miles
Advertisement
9 / 36
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: $46,978
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: $46,978
While Chrysler doesn’t have much of a lineup, it does have the distinction of manufacturing the only plug-in hybrid minivan on the market. Chrysler’s familiar Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 with 260 hp gets paired with a 16 kWh battery. According to the automaker, with a 240-volt charger, the Pacifica can be recharged in as little as two hours.
EV range: 32 miles
Advertisement
10 / 36
Ferrari SF90 Stradale: $511,295
Ferrari SF90 Stradale: $511,295
The world’s first (and so far) only hybrid model is efficient for appearance purposes. Its 769 hp twin-turbo V8 gets paired with a 133 hp front electric motor and a 201 hp rear motor. It’s most likely the fastest, most expensive, and most powerful plug-in hybrid you can buy.
EV range: 9 miles
Advertisement
11 / 36
Ford Escape Plug In-Hybrid: $35,445
Ford Escape Plug In-Hybrid: $35,445
You’d think Ford would offer more plug-in hybrid options, but nope. You’re looking at the only plug-in hybrid available for sale from Ford. A 2.5-liter 165 hp I4 gets paired with an electric setup for 221 total combined hp. Unfortunately this engine gets paired with a CVT.
EV range: 37 miles
Advertisement
12 / 36
Hyundai Tuscon Plug-In Hybrid: $35,400
Hyundai Tuscon Plug-In Hybrid: $35,400
A model that was recently introduced not too long ago, this Tuscon plug-in hybrid is the first time this model has been offered on the Tuscon. A 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 is paired with a 66.9 kWh battery. Total system output is 261 horsepower. You even get standard AWD with the plug-in model.
EV range: 33 miles
Advertisement
13 / 36
Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid: $40,000
Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid: $40,000
Another first for a Hyundai model, the plug-in Santa Fe was introduced in late 2021. With standard all-wheel drive, a turbocharged 1.6-liter I4, a 66.9kW electric motor, and a 13.8-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, total system output is 261 hp.
EV range: 30 miles
Advertisement
14 / 36
Jeep Wrangler 4xe: $54,595
Jeep Wrangler 4xe: $54,595
All new for 2021, the Wrangler 4xe was the first of Jeep’s plug-in models to be introduced. Only available in three trims: Sahara, Rubicon, and High Altitude, the Wrangler comes with one engine: a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4. That gets paired with a hybrid setup, total system out is 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. While its setup is impressive, its EV driving range could be much better.
EV range: 21 miles
Advertisement
15 / 36
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: $58,095
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: $58,095
The Grand Cherokee 4xe is the first plug-in Grand Cherokee ever offered by the company. Recently introduced with the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee, it gets the same powertrain setup as the Wrangler 4xe though, for some reason, the Grand Cherokee gets a slightly better EV driving range.
EV range: 25 miles
Advertisement
16 / 36
Kia Niro PHEV: $ TBD
Kia Niro PHEV: $ TBD
The Niro is all new for 2023. This model isn’t even on sale yet. Power from the Niro PHEV comes from a 1.6-liter 139 hp I4 that gets paired with an 11.1 kWh battery. Kia claims it can be fully charged in as little as three hours.
EV range: 33 miles (est.)
Advertisement
17 / 36
Kia Sportage PHEV: $ TBD
Kia Sportage PHEV: $ TBD
While the all-new Kia Sportage lineup debuted earlier this year, the plug-in version of the Sportage is set to go on sale later this year. It’ll be the most powerful version of the Sportage you can buy. Power will come from a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 with 177 hp. That gets paired with a 66.9 kWh electric motor and 13.8 kWh battery for 261 total system hp.
EV range: TBD
Advertisement
18 / 36
Kia Sorento PHEV: $45,190
Kia Sorento PHEV: $45,190
The Sorento PHEV is all-new for 2022. A 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 gets paired with a hybrid setup for 261 total system hp. Kia claims the Sorento PHEV has the longest EV driving range of any three-row SUV. This is impressive but isn’t saying much as there arent that man three-row plug-in hybrid SUVs on the market.
EV range: 32 miles
Advertisement
19 / 36
Lexus NX 450h+ PHEV: $57,225
Lexus NX 450h+ PHEV: $57,225
With a name that looks like a math equation, the NX is surprisingly the only plug-in hybrid in Lexus’ lineup. The NX is all-new for 2022 and so is its new PHEV model. While Lexus doesn’t give specifics on the battery, a 2.5-liter I4 gets paired with a CVT for a total system output of 304 hp.
EV range: 37 miles
Advertisement
20 / 36
Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring: $51,810
Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring: $51,810
Lincoln calls their plug-in models Grand Touring, because, you know, Lincoln. Underneath that handsome-ish exterior lies the same powertrain setup as the Ford Escape PHEV: a 2.5-liter I4 gets paired with a hybrid system and a CVT for 266 total system hp.
EV range: 28 miles
Advertisement
21 / 36
Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring: $69,190
Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring: $69,190
The Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid is a stealthy cruise missile. A twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, combined with its hybrid setup produces 494 hp and a sportscar-like 630 lb-ft of torque.
EV range: 21 miles
Advertisement
22 / 36
McLaren Artura: $225,000
McLaren Artura: $225,000
The Artura is one of the newest and most advanced supercars in McLaren’s lineup. While it may look familiar and resemble other models in the McLaren garage, it’s a technological tour de force underneath. A 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 gets paired with an Axial Flux motor and a 7.4 kWh battery. Total output is 671 hp. McLaren claims a top speed of 205 mph.
EV range: 11 miles
Advertisement
23 / 36
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: $36,695
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: $36,695
While there’s an all-new Outlander, the Outlander PHEV is still based on the previous generation. Mitsubishi claims it’s the most advanced vehicle it’s ever made. With features like DC fast charging, Mitsubishi’s S-AWC all-wheel-drive system, and a 13.8 kWh battery, I believe it.
EV range: 24 miles
Advertisement
24 / 36
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrids: $109,000-$200,400
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrids: $109,000-$200,400
Porsche offers an extensive lineup of Panamera models, and its plug-in hybrid models have the same spread of choices. You can choose between a liftback sedan or Gran Turismo wagon. You can go efficient performance or full-on “This plug-in hybrid system is pointless” super sedan. The most powerful and expensive version of the Panamera E-Hybrid is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. With 690 hp and a 196 mph top speed, it’s a super wagon that you can drive on electric power alone.
EV range: 17 - 19 miles
Advertisement
25 / 36
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrids: $86,500 -$173,800
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrids: $86,500 -$173,800
The Cayenne E-Hybrid lineup is just as extensive as its Panamera cousin. Available in standard Cayenne or “coupe”, the most powerful version of the Cayenne E-Hybrid is the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe with 670 hp.
EV range: 15 - 17 miles
Advertisement
26 / 36
2023 Range Rover PHEV: $ TBD
2023 Range Rover PHEV: $ TBD
The 2023 Range Rover PHEV is set to go on sale early next year. An enlarged 31.8 kWh battery gives this new plug-in a better EV range over the previous model.
EV range: 48 miles
Advertisement
27 / 36
2023 Range Rover Sport PHEV: $ TBD
2023 Range Rover Sport PHEV: $ TBD
The second in Range Rover’s planned plug-in models, the Range Rover Sport gets a slew of new engines. Among them is a plug-in variant. A new 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six gets paired to a 31.8 kWh battery.
EV range: 48 miles (est.)
Advertisement
28 / 36
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: $36,345
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: $36,345
The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid wasn’t always a plug-in. but for 2023, Subaru decided to make its lone hybrid model more efficient. A 2.0-liter Boxer engine with 134 hp gets paired with an AC synchronous motor for 148 total system hp. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Subaru without standard all-wheel drive.
EV range: 17 miles
Advertisement
29 / 36
Toyota Prius Prime: $28,670
Toyota Prius Prime: $28,670
With Toyota as hybrid centric as it is, you’d think there would be more than just two plug-in hybrids in its entire lineup. The first of these is the original plug-in hybrid, the Prius Prime. Once one of the most advanced vehicles Toyota had built, it’s now pretty common. Plug-in efficiency on top of the already fuel-sipping powertrain is beautiful. Even if you don’t use the EV mode, you can still expect to get 54 mpg.
EV range: 25 miles
Advertisement
30 / 36
Toyota RAV4 Prime: $40,300
Toyota RAV4 Prime: $40,300
One of the hottest vehicles on the market, the RAV4 Prime is also one of the most powerful vehicles in Toyota’s lineup. It’s also the most powerful RAV4 you can buy. A 177 hp 2.4-liter hybrid engine gets paired with dual electric motors to produce 306 total system hp. The RAV4 Prime also boasts one of the longest EV driving ranges on the market.
EV range: 42 miles
Advertisement
31 / 36
Volvo S60 Recharge: $47,650
Volvo S60 Recharge: $47,650
Volvo’s plug-in hybrids are good. Take the S60 for instance. It’s a car most buyers don’t even notice (Volvo only moved 212 S60s in May. That’s a nearly 70 percent decrease from 2021.) But it’s powerful having 455 hp and one of the longest EV driving ranges on the market.
EV range: 22 miles; 40 with range extender
Advertisement
32 / 36
Volvo XC60 Recharge: $54,250
Volvo XC60 Recharge: $54,250
The XC60 Recharge has the same powertrain setup as the S60. That means impressive power and range. A Turbocharged and supercharged engine combined with a hybrid setup gives 455 horsepower.
EV range: 19 miles; 36 miles with range extender
Advertisement
33 / 36
Volvo V60 Recharge: $67,300
Volvo V60 Recharge: $67,300
Sadly the V60 is one of the last wagons left in the U.S. market. It has the same setup as the S60 and XC60 with 455 hp.
EV range: 22 miles; 40 miles with range extender
Advertisement
34 / 36
Volvo S90 Recharge: $ 61,050
Volvo S90 Recharge: $ 61,050
The S90 is one of the most handsome sedans on the market, and also one of the few ways you can get a luxury sedan as a plug-in. While the S90 boasts the same 455 hp powertrain as the rest of the Recharge models, it gets a slightly lower EV driving range.
EV range: 21 miles, 38 miles with range extender
Advertisement
35 / 36
Volvo XC90 Recharge: $64,800
Volvo XC90 Recharge: $64,800
While you can’t get (or buy) a regular V90 wagon as a plug-in, you can get the seven-seat XC90 as a plug-in. With 455 hp it has a longer EV driving range than most SUVs on the market.