EV price s don’t appear to be coming down anytime soon. While automakers and the government are still operating under the assumption of widespread adoption, those higher prices are what’s keeping a lot of Americans out of the market. In many cases, the thought of driving all-electric is also intimidating for buyers and a turn-off in many instances. But there are other options, to bridge that gap between ICE and EVs, in the form of plug-in hybrids. Referred to as PHEVs, drivers have the benefit of electrification, with an “oh shit” gas-powered engine when the car runs out of electric juice.

There are currently over 30 plug-in hybrid models available for sale in the U.S. market. They cover everything from crossovers to family sedans to supercars. And with such a wide spectrum of pricing and offerings from multiple manufacturers, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a list of every plug-in hybrid model currently for sale in the U.S.

