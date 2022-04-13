Lucid Motors is one of those automotive companies that really doesn’t seem to miss, and the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is yet another example of that exact principle. Who doesn’t want a high-performance electric vehicle?



Most of Lucid’s lineup has been dedicated to breaking down preconceived notions about electric vehicles; the company’s lineup consists of gorgeous sedans with impressive range, comfort, and performance. The Performance spec of the Air Grand Touring, though, is the most impressive of all thus far.

Lucid’s Air Dream trim boasts 1,111 horsepower, but the Air Grand Touring trades in on those numbers to opt for quicker acceleration. It’ll make 1,050 horsepower (a big jump compared to the already-impressive Grand Touring’s 819 HP) and can jump from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds.

Even better, that added performance doesn’t compromise on the range. Where the standard Grand Touring gets 469 miles to a charge with the 21-inch wheels, the Grand Touring Performance still nets 446 miles of range. That’s still far more than most EV owners will need from their vehicles and only 25 fewer miles than you can get on the limited-run Lucid Air Dream. It’s also more than you can get from other competitors in the performance EV niche .

All that added tech, though, comes at a price. The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance will start at a hefty $179,000, so it’s not exactly going to be the kind of vehicle just anyone nabs. Deliveries are set to start in June 2022 here in the United States.

Lucid Motors has had to delay its initial deliveries of the Lucid Air as a result of supply chain concerns, but what the company has done so far is quite impressive for a brand new automaker that had previously only sourced batteries to the Formula E racing series.