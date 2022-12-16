We may earn a commission from links on this page.

By now, we’re all very used to seeing the insane off-the-line acceleration you get in an electric vehicle. It’s this instant-torque thrilling performance that’s inspired some impressive drag races between the likes of Kia and Lamborghini. Now, there’s a new insane drag race to enjoy between three blisteringly fast cars.



This time, we get to answer that age-old question of, which is faster: a Tesla, a Lucid or a Bugatti?

The three cars in question are the Lucid Air Sapphire, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and the Tesla Model S Plaid—and Hagerty decided that now was the time to find out which of these incredible machines was fastest.

When it comes to the stats, the Lucid is packing more than 1,200 hp versus the Tesla’s 1,020 hp and 1,479 hp in the Chiron. So, who’s your money on?

Once you’ve made your guess, watch below as Hagerty’s Jason Cammisa puts the three cars through their paces.

The World’s Quickest Cars: Lucid Air Sapphire v Bugatti Chiron v Tesla Plaid - Cammisa’s Drag Race

I have to say, I was a bit shocked to see the Tesla finish third, I thought that was always going to be the place held by the Chiron. By the end of the quarter-mile, the Lucid is just three car-lengths ahead of the ICE-powered monster, which is itself only a hair quicker than the Tesla.



The Lucid’s impressive performance, Hagerty says, comes down to the extra rear motor in the Lucid. This meant that when the car launched off the line and its weight all shifted back, there was ample power to keep the wheels spinning and charge it forward at an eye-watering rate.

The Chiron was helped out by its immense top speed, as the car had only made it about halfway there by the end of the race – topping out at 156 mph.

All this meant that the Tesla Model S Plaid has gone from being the fastest accelerating production car to third place in the space of a 10-minute video. Maybe it’s time Elon stopped faffing about with Twitter and focused on updating his aging lineup of EVs instead.