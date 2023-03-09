The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV’s Pricing Structure Is a Little Unusual

The next expansion of Mercedes-Benz’s EV portfolio – the EQE SUV – is slated to go on sale sometime this spring, and we are now getting an idea of just how much it’ll cost. From the start, there are going to be three different powertrain options available: the 350+, 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic.



That’s all to be expected, but what comes as a surprise is the pricing structure. You see, the single-motor rear-wheel drive 350+ and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive 350 4Matic both start at the exact same price: $79,050, including $1,150 for destination. The automaker says it is doing so to enhance “value for customers for the highest volume model.” Basically, Mercedes-Benz thinks the 350 4Matic will have the highest take rate of the lineup.

Performance differences between the RWD and AWD models are also very close – though not exactly the same. According to Car and Driver, both vehicles are rated at 288 horsepower. Torque is the only real differentiator here. The RWD 350+ makes due with 417 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile the AWD 350 4Matic gets a beefier 564 lb-ft of torque to play with. Despite the increase in torque, 0-60 times are virtually the same. The RWD car gets it down in 6.3 seconds, whereas the AWD model shaves 1/10th of a second off and gets to 60 in 6.2 seconds.

With pricing and performance being pretty much identical, I’m not really sure why buyers would get the RWD model, except maybe increased range, though Mercedes-Benz hasn’t released range figures just yet, so there’s no word on an AWD penalty there.



But I get it. You’re a speed demon and want the fastest thing MB has to offer this side of an AMG car, so get ready to pony up a lot more cash. The EQE 500 4Matic SUV will set you back $90,650 (including that same $1,150 destination charge). That’s an $11,600 pricing premium over the 350 twins, but you do get a whole lot more power. More powerful electric motors mean the 500 4Matic will pump out 536 horsepower and 633 lb-ft of torque, according to the outlet. That drops the 0-60 time to just 4.6 seconds. To go along with your better performance, you also get the AMG line exterior package. That includes 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and the automaker’s rear-axle steering wheel which can turn the wheels up to 10 degrees.

There are three trim levels available for each of the drivetrains. All of the prices listed so far have been for the “Premium” trim. Above that is the “Exclusive” trim which starts at $81,150 for the two 350 models and $92,750 for the 500. Buyers will get niceties like MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation, Active Ambient Lighting, and an upgraded driver assistance program with automatic lane changing.



The top dog of the model lineup is the “Pinnacle” trim. It starts at $85,000 for the 350s and $96,600 for the 500, and you get a whole bunch of goodies for your extra cash like four-zone climate control, an enhanced air purification system, heads-up display, faster USB charging, door light projectors, and the Energizing Comfort infotainment programs.

All EQE SUVs are going to be built at Mercedes’ plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and they’ll get their battery pack from a factory located nearby.

Jalopnik has reached out to Mercedes-Benz for a little clarification on why a buyer would choose the rear-wheel drive model over the all-wheel-drive vehicle, and we will update this story when and if we get a response.