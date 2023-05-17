By now, we should all know that electric cars are heavier than their gas-powered counterparts. But because of the weight of the batteries that they pack in, they also often have to be more powerful in order to keep them comfortably cruising at highway speeds.

However, not every EV on sale today comes with four-figure horsepower like the ridiculously powerful Hummer EV. In fact, there are currently 15 cars on sale today that make less than a quarter of the 1,000 hp that the Hummer kicks out.

So, to find out if these sub-250 hp EVs are underpowered or simply perfectly-powered, we trawled through the spec sheet to find out more about the least powerful EVs that you can buy right now.