Mercedes has finally released pricing for the newest member of its growing EQ family of electric vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz EBQ crossover. Including destination, the EQB will start at $56,800.

The EQB obviously shares the same chassis and design with the regular compact GLB crossover. Instead of four-cylinder engines, buyers will get to choose between two versions when it goes on sale. That sub- $57,000 starting price gets you the EQB 300. With standard all-wheel drive, a 66.5 kWh battery, and a single electric motor, power output is 225 horsepower. You’ll be able to get the EQB in two trims: Exclusive at the aforementioned price or Pinnacle for $59,350.



If you want the EQB 350, you’ll have to drop $60,350 for the base Exclusive trim. While it has the same 66.5 kWh battery, a dual-motor setup gets you 288 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque. Stepping up to the Pinnacle trim will set you back $61,400. While you don’t get any more power, you do get features like a pano roof, a surround-view monitoring system, and a high-end Burmester sound system.



Inside, there’s the usual large 10.25-inch touchscreen you’ve come to expect in cars like this. EVs and big ass infotainment screens seem to go hand in hand for some reason. You also get things like the usual suite of driver safety assistance systems and a nav system that calculates the most energy-efficient route possible. And if the EQB is anything like the GLB it’s based on, don’t expect seven-passenger seating to be standard. It’s an $850 option on the GLB so I’d expect the same here.



Mercedes hasn’t released any range figures for the U.S. version of the EQB, but if the Euro version of the car is any indication, don’t expect much. Car And Driver briefly drove the European version back in April and using the same 66.5 kWh battery it did 260 miles on the European WLTP (the Euro equivalent of the EPA). The Mercedes EQB is set to go on sale in the U.S. this summer.