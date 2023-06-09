So many cars aspire to greatness. Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris, all those high-dollar cars carry equally lofty goals. But so few automakers really understand greatness — they don’t get that it doesn’t come from a Nurburgring time, a peak lateral G number, or even a number of units sold. No, to be truly great, a car must first be something else: Fucking weird.

That, dear friends, is what I have for you this fine, smoky Friday: Weirdness. Cars that make you look, pause, look again, and say “Haha, what?” in total bewilderment. Who stuffs an SR20 into an MG? Why is this R1200GS wearing sportbike tires? These questions, and more, will not be answered for you today. But, by looking through the internet’s Dopest Cars, you’ll at least get to ask them.