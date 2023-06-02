I used to be a Wagon Guy. I had my Legacy GT, with its unknowable and unreasonable amount of horsepower, and it was Good. It helped me move, shuttled more passengers than it had seats, and earned me not one but two speeding tickets. Yet, it was still too big — too much car for my needs.

Maybe, if I’d bought an E30 instead, I’d still own it. Especially one like this — original red paint, yellow lights, and Euro-spec right-hand-drive. Of course, now that I live here in Brooklyn, I have no need for vehicles with so many doors, wheels, and cubic feet of cargo room. But if you have such a need, look no further.