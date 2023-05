What is this? What’s happening? Have you been thrust into some alternate timeline, awoken somewhere else in the multiverse? Why is Dopest, your beloved Saturday morning coffee read, running on a Friday this week?



Well, your weekend morning ritual is now fuel for your end-of-week commute. Dopest is back on Fridays, giving you three whole days to relish in its listings before the weekday rush of news begins anew. So, let’s relish. Welcome to this week’s Dopest Cars.