This makes it eight seconds quicker than the best from Porsche’s EV and puts it in line with the likes of the Lamborghini Aventador and Mercedes-AMG SLS. Heck, it even went about as quick as a Ferrari Enzo managed around the formidable circuit.

So far, Tesla hasn’t confirmed who was behind the wheel when it set the new record, or if any additional changes were made to the Model S outside the installation of the Track Pack. But still, that’s a mighty impressive time. I wonder which automaker will be next to take the EV crown at the ‘Ring?