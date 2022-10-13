Nurburgring lap times are one of those things that’s culturally relevant because it’s interesting despite being basically useless when comparing cars in the real world. Still, it’s worth talking about when someone goes out and sets a completely bananas hot lap like Porsche just did with its brand new, aero-crazy GT3 RS.

Just how bananas is Porsche’s time? Try 6 minutes 49.328 seconds. For some context, that’s fully 10.6 seconds faster than the regular 992 GT3 and around 3.5 seconds faster than the 991.2 GT2 RS. It’s approximately 13 seconds faster than a 918 Spyder. It’s as ridiculous a time as the GT3 RS is ridiculous looking for a road car.

“Today the 911 GT3 RS delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack,” says Andreas Preuninger, director of GT cars for Porsche, in a statement. “Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport.”

Now, Porsche hasn’t set any kind of overall record here, except for maybe being the quickest rear-engine car, but for a car with around 500 horsepower, the time is pretty nuts. The next two fastest road cars are the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (6:43:62) and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (6:44:97), both of which produce well over 700 horsepower.



Of course, all this just makes us wonder how much faster a GT2 version will be with all the extra power that turbochargers will bring. Hopefully, Porsche doesn’t make us wait too long.