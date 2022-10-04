911 GT3 RS: That WING!

Yes, the wing is enormous. It’s also taller than the roofline – a first for a road- going Porsche. This trick two-piece active unit can adjust across a 34-degree range, and is capable of changing positions in just 0.35 second.

The GT3 RS achieves its 186 mph top speed by employing what Porsche calls a Drag Reduction System (DRS). In this mode, the wing is positioned as flat as possible to reduce air resistance. DRS automatically kicks in when speed goes above 62 mph, revs are above 5,500 rpm and the accelerator is nearly flat to the floor. It’s also possible to manually engage DRS via a button on the steering wheel. In either case, if the system senses cornering g-forces greater than 0 .9g, the wing flips out of DRS to generate downforce.



During heavy braking, the wing flips to its steepest angle, acting as an airbrake.

