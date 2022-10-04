When it comes to technical wizardry, the Porsche GT3 RS is in a class by itself. This carbon-fiber cloaked machine is an aerodynamic powerhouse, and if there’s a moving part anywhere on the exterior, chances are you can adjust it for maximum downforce. It’s practically one tire change away from being a full-on race car. Let’s dive into everything that makes the 992-generation GT3 RS a monster of downforce and tunability.
911 GT3 RS: My, What Big Downforce You Have
All of this aerodynamic investment pays off in downforce dividends. At 124 mph, the GT3 RS produces 902 pounds of downforce. Keep your foot in it to 177 mph, and the car is generating a pavement-flattening 1,896 pounds. That’s double what the 991.2 GT3 RS was capable of, and triple the downforce of the merely bewinged 992 GT3. Hot damn.
911 GT3 RS: The Porsche for Louvers
Once a standout visual element on the previous GT3 RS, the front fender louvers now seem relatively tame compared to all the other ducts and openings. But they’re still an essential aerodynamic component, helping to curtail back-pressure in the wheel wells. Here, the back-pressure is further reduced by the cutouts directly behind the front wheel wells.
911 GT3 RS: That WING!
Yes, the wing is enormous. It’s also taller than the roofline – a first for a road-going Porsche. This trick two-piece active unit can adjust across a 34-degree range, and is capable of changing positions in just 0.35 second.
The GT3 RS achieves its 186 mph top speed by employing what Porsche calls a Drag Reduction System (DRS). In this mode, the wing is positioned as flat as possible to reduce air resistance. DRS automatically kicks in when speed goes above 62 mph, revs are above 5,500 rpm and the accelerator is nearly flat to the floor. It’s also possible to manually engage DRS via a button on the steering wheel. In either case, if the system senses cornering g-forces greater than 0.9g, the wing flips out of DRS to generate downforce.
During heavy braking, the wing flips to its steepest angle, acting as an airbrake.
911 GT3 RS: Cooling Fins on the Roof
These roof-mounted fins intercept the hot air coming out of the radiator outlets and deflect it away from the center of the car, allowing cooler air to reach the engine intakes.
911 GT3 RS: The Trunk Is Occupied
Pack light if you’re taking the GT3 RS on a roadtrip. The three-radiator layout found in the standard GT3 is replaced by a single massive cooling unit taking up all of what used to be the frunk. Switching to this setup results in an overall larger, more efficient surface that provides 30 percent more cooling capacity.
911 GT3 RS: Front Active Aerodynamics
Occupying the space where the radiators used to be, these flaps comprise a two-piece front wing that rotate into place in a mere 0.3 seconds. When fully engaged, they increase downforce on the front axle by 80 percent. These flaps are fully synchronized with the rear wing to maintain aerodynamic consistency.
911 GT3 RS: Blinky McBlinkerson
Since the carbon-fiber front fenders are practically bargeboards, Porsche had to get creative in placing the side marker light. Voila–it’s mounted between the fender and the side blade! We doubt many of these Weissach weapons will be driven in snow, but if they are, that light will totally ice over. It doesn’t look cheap to replace, either.
911 GT3 RS: Despite All My Rage, We Are Still Not Getting This Cage
Scream at the Feds all you want, but none of the U.S.-bound GT3 RSes will feature a factory-installed roll cage. Adding insult to injury is that the Clubsport package offered elsewhere is FREE OF CHARGE and includes a steel roll cage. Not masochistic enough for you? Feast upon the beauty of this carbon-fiber roll cage, available with the optional Weissach package. An absolute work of art which will continue to taunt us from afar.
911 GT3 RS: A Bazillion Configurations
Here’s what separates the amateurs from the pros. There are four switches on the steering wheel to dial in a practically infinite combination of driving setups. The most familiar one is labeled DRIVE MODE and is pretty self-explanatory. Track mode is the most configurable of the three modes, allowing you to keep full ESC on even while turning everything else up to 11.
911 GT3 RS: Suspension Settings
PASM enables you to individually adjust both the compression and rebound stages of the active dampers at each axle across eight different phases.
911 GT3 RS: Electronic Rear Differential
PTV+ is also adjustable across eight steps, and changes the push/pull lock values of the rear differential.
911 GT3 RS: Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control
ESC and TC can be adjusted separately, should you wish to go sideways without smoking the rear tires. Or, you know, vice versa.
911 GT3 RS Rear Wing in High-Downforce Mode
Click to the next slide to see the wing in its low-drag, low-downforce mode.
911 GT3 RS Rear Wing in Low-Drag Mode
Note the large gap between the top and bottom elements of the wing, meant to allow air to pass through without producing downforce. It’s all in the name of reducing drag, and thus, increasing acceleration and speed.
From here on out, we’re just going to give you a bunch of 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS photos to drool over. Enjoy!
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
