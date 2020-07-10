Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Offers Wing As Large As Your Neighbor's Modded 370Z

Screenshot : Mc-AMG

Within our lifetimes we may see a major manufacturer offer a wing as large as seen on that one BMW E36 with SEND NUDES written on the back.



I cannot in good conscience recommend you watch this video sent out by Mercedes showing the new AMG GT Black Series:

As the premise of which is that a popular supercar YouTuber steals the car, joyrides it around the facility’s test track and then ditches the car into the night only to return to the test track itself. Our hero is grinning like a lunatic the entire time, probably because he has driven only in circles and then returned to the scene of his crime. A foolish venture, I would say.

In any case, the AMG GT Black Series is in a strange spot as Black Series cars are meant to be extra-sporty versions of existing vehicles. This is a challenge for the AMG GT because, even in its base trim it is already clearly very sporty and it has already gotten a number of extra-sporty versions already. The AMG GT-R was about as big and mean as a GT ever might need to be, and even it got a “pro” version with more power.

So now the Black Series stands as the extra extra sporty sporty car that was different from the previously extra-sporty sporty car, versus the normal-grade base-sporty version in dealerships everywhere.

Happily, I will way, you do not have to watch the video to see that car as I have screencaps:

Screenshot : Mc-AMG

Screenshot : Mc-AMG

Screenshot : Mc-AMG

Also it leaked on Instagram already:



There are no specific details yet released other than its emissions information, which I am going to assume are required by EU regulations.

I can, however, tell you that on this car the wheels are too big while the wing is not. The wing is big. The wing, honestly, could even be bigger. It appears to be almost as tall as the car. Could be taller, to be honest.