These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022

2022 wasn't a banner year for car sales, nor was it easy to get a hold of a new one. But these 20 vehicles continued to rule and carry on.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
A black 2022 Ford F-150.
Photo: Ford

2022 was less than good for most automakers when it came to sales. Supply chain snarls, high interest rates and demand issues all played into most car companies having rather down years. But, atop garbage mountain there are still some kings. No matter how bad sales are, there are still 25 cars at the top of the list.

We pulled from a number of outlets (GoodCarBadCar and Car & Driver), and cross referenced them with sales figures from the automakers themselves to find out the top 25 vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2022.

Spoiler alert: there are some very familiar faces on this list. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the best selling vehicles in the United States last year.

1. Ford F-Series - 653,957 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Ford

Here it is: the ever-present U.S. vehicle sales king. This is the 43,897th year the F-Series has led the sales charts. Okay, technically it is the 46th year the F-Series been the best selling truck. For those keeping track at home, C&D says Ford sold 15,617 electric F-150 Lightnings.

2. Chevrolet Silverado - 520,936 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Chevrolet

Ah, the Silverado. Always the bridesmaid and never the bride. This truck got a light update for 2022 and that probably helped it only lose about 1.7 percent of its sales compared to 2021.

3. Ram Pickup - 468,344 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Ram

Nearly 470,000 people said Mopar or No Car in 2022. We salute them.

4. Toyota RAV4 - 366,741 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Toyota

Here it is: the best selling non-pickup truck in the United States. Despite the fact sales were down two percent in 2022, it’s still got a big lead over the Camry for non-pickup.

5. Toyota Camry - 295,201 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Toyota

It wouldn’t be a best seller list without the Toyota Camry. Year after year it continues to be the best selling sedan in America. We’ll be long dead before that fact changes.

6. GMC Sierra - 241,521 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: GMC

You know pickup trucks are popular when GM’s “other” truck is the sixth best selling vehicle on sale right now. Sales were only down about three percent from 2021.

7. Honda CR-V - 238,155 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Honda

2022 was an odd year for the CR-V. Both the 2022 and 2023 model year vehicles (2023 was a heavy redesign) were on sale at some point during the year.

8. Tesla Model Y - 225,799 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Tesla

Despite the fact the Model Y is very much not a cheap or easily obtainable vehicle, it was still the best selling EV in the United States in 2022.

9. Jeep Grand Cherokee - 223,344 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Jeep

The Grand Cherokee is now your best selling three row SUV... probably. Stellantis seems to combine two-row Grand Cherokee and three-row Grand Cherokee L sales into one number. Either way, good job Jeep (That being said, sales still ended up down 16 percent compared to 2021)

10. Toyota Highlander - 22,805 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Toyota

Sales of the Highlander were down 16 percent last year. It ended on the top 10 list despite the fact it had a weak second half of 2022, according to Car & Driver.

11. Toyota Corolla - 222,216 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Toyota

Sales may have dropped about 11 percent in 2022, but the Corolla is still the best selling compact sedan in the United States.

12. Toyota Tacoma - 215,853 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Toyota

Despite being out for 900 years, the Tacoma is still the best selling mid-size truck on the market. Current generation Tacoma sales will continue until morale improves, and morale is never going to improve, is it?

13. Chevrolet Equinox - 212,072 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Chevrolet

Here’s your NPC-mobile if you want an American car. A 28 percent year-over-year sales jump is probably mostly down to the big redesign the Equinox got in 2022.

14. Ford Explorer - 207,753 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Ford

As an Explorer owner, hell yeah! The SUV’s sales were down 6 percent last year, and still lag considerably behind some of its chief competitors.

15. Tesla Model 3 - 195,698 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Tesla

The Model 3 was by far and away the best selling electric sedan on the market in 2022. That being said, it wasn’t the best selling EV by a long shot. You can guess what was... coming up.

16. Nissan Rogue - 186,481 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Nissan

Sales of the NPC-mobile remained pretty strong in 2022, but they were down 35 percent compared to the year prior.

17. Jeep Wrangler - 181,410 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Jeep

It’s wild to think that the Jeep Wrangler outsells vehicles like the Honda Accord, Civic and Nissan Altima. But, here we are. What a wonderful world. It also blew its chief competitor - the Bronco - out of the water in terms of sales. It sold 117,057 units.

18. Hyundai Tucson - 175,307 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Hyundai

This is a good showing for the first year of the redesigned Tucson. Sales rose just about 16 percent over 2021's totals.

19. Subaru Crosstrek - 155,142 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Subaru

Subaru has a new sales king! In 2022 the Crosstrek overtook the Outback for the automaker’s best selling model. On top of that, sales of the getting-a-bit-long-in-the-tooth Crosstrek were up 22 percent over the previous year.

20. Honda Accord - 154,612 Sold

Image for article titled These Are the Bestselling Cars, Trucks and SUVs of 2022
Photo: Honda

This isn’t a bad swan song for the 10th generation Accord. However, sales were down about 24 percent compared to 2021. Be on the lookout for 11th generation Accords to start popping up soon.

