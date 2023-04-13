The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage

The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage

Not everyone is ready for electrification, and these 2023 vehicles offer a compelling alternative for anyone looking to save money at the gas pump.

Andy Kalmowitz
Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Honda

Electrification may be the way of the future, but understandably not everyone is on board just yet. Some folks don’t even want to venture into the world of hybrids. Long term reliability and return on investment questions are all very valid ones, so we’ve decided to compile a list of new cars for people who want something that is great on gas but without the added cost or complexity of electrification.

If we’re being honest, just about every hybrid is going to best most of the vehicles on this list. But hey, if you want great mileage with old-school technology (in car terms, at least), these vehicles are your best bet.

So, sit back, relax and take a look at the 15 non-hybrids that get the best gas mileage on sale today.

15. 2023 Hyundai Sonata: 32 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Hyundai
  • Base price: $26,365
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 32/28/38 mpg

The Sonata just got a big, good looking redesign. It remains to be seen if it’ll keep these stellar gas mileage numbers.

14. 2023 Audi A3: 32 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Audi
  • Base price: $36,495
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 32/28/38 mpg

If you want a car from a German luxury brand that gets great gas mileage, this is pretty much your only option. That’s not all bad, as the A3 is quite a handsome little thing!

13. 2023 Mini Cooper Hardtop: 32 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Mini
  • Base price: $26,795
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 32/29/38 mpg

Oddly enough, the Mini Cooper hardtop is the only two door vehicle on this list.

12. 2023 Nissan Altima - 32 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Nissan
  • Base price: $26,595
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 32/27/39 mpg

You probably won’t achieve this sort of mileage if you drive your Altima the way everyone else drives theirs.

11. 2023 Toyota Camry - 32 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Toyota
  • Base price: $27,315
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 32/28/39 mpg

It’s honestly impressive that a vehicle this big could get such good gas mileage. Toyota is full of wizards.

10. 2023 Acura integra - 33 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Acura
  • Base price: $32,495
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 33/30/37 mpg

This right here is a wonderful vehicle, and I know firsthand that it’ll easily hit those mileage numbers.

9. 2023 Nissan Sentra - 33 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Nissan
  • Base price: $21,145
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 33/29/39 mpg

The Sentra is one of the few vehicles on sale today that comes in interesting colors. That alone is enough of a reason to get one. The great gas mileage is just a bonus.

8. 2023 Kia Forte - 34 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Kia
  • Base price: $20,815
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 34/30/41 mpg

I feel like the Forte gets forgotten because of its more popular Elantra sibling, but that’s not fair. I think it’s better looking to be honest.

7. 2023 Nissan Versa - 35 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Nissan
  • Base price: $16,925
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 35/32/40 mpg

One of the cheapest cars in America gets some of the best gas mileage in America. What’s not to love?

6. 2023 Volkswagen Jetta - 35 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Volkswagen
  • Base price: $21,760
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 35/31/41 mpg

The Jetta is a great road trip machine if you’re on a budget. Plenty of space, decent tech and easily achievable gas mileage means you’re going to destroy miles behind the wheel.

5. 2023 Toyota Corolla - 35 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Toyota
  • Base price: $22,645
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 35/32/41 mpg

No surprises here. The Corolla stays winning.

4. 2023 Kia Rio - 36 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Kia
  • Base price: $17,875
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 36/32/41 mpg

If you want basic transportation, the Kia Rio is as basic as it gets. That’s a good thing. The world needs more vehicles like the Rio.

3. 2023 Honda Civic - 36 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Honda
  • Base price: $26,145
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 36/33/42 mpg

The Civic really can do it all, can’t it? It’s like the good looking kid in high school who was also good at math and could do sports.

2. 2023 Hyundai Elantra - 37 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Hyundai
  • Base price: $22,065
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 37/33/42 mpg

Love the styling or hate the styling, there’s no getting around the fact it gets really impressive gas mileage.

1. 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage - 39 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Non-Hybrid New Cars That Get the Best Fuel Mileage
Photo: Mitsubishi
  • Base price: $17,650
  • EPA combined/city/highway: 39/36/43 mpg

Bow down to the MPG king! The Mirage continues to be one of the most impressive vehicles of our time, and yes I mean that.

