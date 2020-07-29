New 2022 GMC Hummer Electric Truck Images Show A Sail Pillar And A Short Bed

Image : Hummer

When GM announced it was bringing Hummer back as a new all-electric crossover and pickup truck brand, we were all left to wonder if the truck would go for utility or aesthetics. Rather obviously, Hummer went for aesthetics.



In two new teaser images for the upcoming Hummer family, GM showed off a very familiar SUV silhouette. The boxy roofline, squared fenders catching a hint of light, and even the wheel design are all closely reminiscent of the last we saw of the Hummer H3 back in 2010.



Image : Hummer

But, of course, the pickup teaser image is what’s more interesting, as it reveals a truck closer in style to something like the old Chevy Avalanche. While the front half of the vehicle is predictably identical to the SUV image, the back shows the roofline line flowing down into a “sail pillar,” which is usually an angled side to a pickup’s bed that presents a more sloping silhouette instead of the traditional body-on-frame pickup design with separate cab and bed bodywork.

Image : Hummer

Assuming the wheels on these suckers are at least 20-inches if not more, it seems safe to assume the bed is only about 5-or-6-feet in length. In the image, the silhouette of the bed area barely looks longer than the hood of the truck. It looks a little weird, like one of those Soviet cars where the front half is a mirror image of to the back half.

A teaser video for the pair of Hummers also promises these are just the beginning, with flashes of words like “Crab Mode,” “Adrenaline Mode,” something called the “Infinity Roof” that is somehow different than “Modular Sky Panels,” fast-charging, and the next-generation of GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance system.



Image : Hummer

General Motors claims the Hummer EV will be capable of 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque (though it has yet to clarify exactly how it measures this) and will get from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.

The main announcement for Hummer today was that the new plan is for production to begin in fall of next year, so over a year away, after the reveal date was pushed from May to “later this fall.”

