2021 Porsche 911 Targa Already Outclassed By GMC Hummer T-Top Announcement

Image : GMC

There was supposed to be a debut of the new electric GMC Hummer today, but due to the current societal chaos, GMC has instead decided to show a tease—the new Hummer’s trick roof that functions both as removable t-tops, or even a full Targa top.

You’d think the new Hummer got a customizable roof to better compete against the upcoming Bronco revival which promises just that. But I have a different theory. I think GMC didn’t want to be outdone by Porsche, which just revealed the all-new 992-generation Porsche 911 Targa. So GMC has brought its own Targa top to the party in the guise of, uh, the upcoming 1,000-horsepower electric reinvention of Hummer.

The teaser is in the form of the video below, and it ain’t much. It just shows a starry night sky through an open vehicle roof. We see that the front area of the roof is completely open, Targa style, and the rear area keeps a center support bar with removable panels on either side.

There are four panels, two in the front and two in the back. The only difference in the front is that the middle bar can also be removed, creating a clean-cut opening above the driver’s head.

I hope you like roof features because that’s it! GM didn’t announce a new reveal date for the vehicle but has claimed that development and production of the new Hummer should not be impacted by the covid-19 outbreak that’s thrown a wrench in just about everybody else’s plans.

That means it should be available by the end of next year, with what GM claims is 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque (which is a bit misleading), and up to 400 miles of range on a single charge. It’ll also apparently look like a Hummer, if the other teaser image is to be believed. So far, so good, but does the trick roof suddenly send you over the edge?

Also, enjoy this almost-threatening image GMC included in the press release: