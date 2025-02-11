Listen To The Bugatti Tourbillon's Hybrid V16 Scream To 9,000 RPM In ICE-Only Mode

Without question my most anticipated car of this decade is the Bugatti Tourbillon, the follow-up to the Chiron that features the only powertrain worthy of replacing Bugatti’s world-breaking quad-turbo W16: a naturally aspirated V16. Not just any V16, but one with a 9,000 rpm redline and a total output of 1,800 horsepower thanks to a trio of electric motors. CEO Mate Rimac posted a video on his Instagram of a Tourbillon prototype undergoing track testing, giving us our best listen yet of the absurd new engine.

We hear the V16 revving while parked, freely shrieking away, before the test driver blasts off into the distance at a very rapid pace. Next, in a drive-by clip, the engine is bellowing as the Tourbillon blasts past. Coming back into the pits, shifts from 8-speed dual-clutch transmission are sharp like race car. It sounds unlike any other production engine that currently exists or has existed before it, certainly befitting of the car.

In the caption, Rimac confirmed that “yes, this is how the production car will sound like. Hopefully we can keep it soft-limiter free!” In reply to a comment asking why these limiters even exist, Rimac said “I am asking that myself to be honest. Seems like a requirement in some markets (noise restrictions) but in most it’s not a requirement. Maybe it is more about thermal protection to engine components.”

Rimac also posted some longer clips to his Instagram story, which may still be up as you’re reading this. In them, he said the Tourbillon prototype in these videos was driving in internal-combustion-only mode, with no electric assist from the 24.8-kWh battery pack or three electric motors. In ICE mode the Tourbillon makes just 1,000 horsepower, as the electric motors add that additional 800 horsepower. It still looks damn quick.

It’s all about choice for the customer, Rimac says. “Why? Because we believe in choice. Want to drive in hybrid? Or combustion only? Or full EV? You paid for it. You choose,” he added on Instagram. He isn’t only building them for the buyers, either. Replying to a commenter who said cars like these make him want to chase his dreams, Rimac said “We don’t do this only for our customers but also for all those who just love these cars.”

The Tourbillon is testing at tracks in Spain, but this video was taken on the Nardó circuit, where the W16-powered Mistral recently set a top speed record. Deliveries won’t start until some point in 2026, after the Mistral and Bolide have finished, so hopefully Rimac will keep posting cool behind-the-scenes stuff on Instagram and replying to commenters. It’s much better than what that other “genius” CEO uses his socials for.