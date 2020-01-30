The Reborn GMC Hummer EV Truck Will Have 1,000 HP, 11,500 Lb-Ft Of Torque

Photo : GM

Hummer is dead no more. It will be officially reborn as the GMC Hummer EV, GMC’s first all-electric truck, to be built at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. And its numbers are unreal.

The truck will have 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque and will be able to do zero to 60 mph in a claimed three seconds, according to a company press release.

The Hummer EV is slated for official reveal on May 20, but GMC released two teaser YouTube videos today:

GM also notes a Super Bowl commercial is scheduled, which will “[highlight] the anticipated performance of GMC’s all-electric super truck, which will generate remarkable metrics in terms of horsepower, torque and acceleration while providing incredible on- and off-road capability.”

No range or further battery information, such as capacity or architecture, was provided at this time. A GM spokesperson declined to comment with additional information other than what was given in today’s release, saying “The specs are what we’re sharing now, there will be more information coming during the May 20 reveal.”

This is a breaking news post and is being updated.