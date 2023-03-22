Mini Takes a Club to the Clubman

It’s a big year for car companies killing off iconic models. After Audi announced 2023 would mark the final year for its TT, Mini is following suit and will kill off the third-generation Clubman at the end of this year. But, before it takes a club to the Mini wagon, it’s planning one Final Edition to bid it farewell.



The current generation Clubman has been a staple of Mini’s range since it launched in 2015 as an update to the 2007 model that saw the British brand re-introduce the Clubman to its range. The original Mini Clubman was sold between 1969 and 1981.

But now, after eight years on sale, Mini is sending the Clubman out to pasture with one Final Edition.

Mini will build just 1,696 Clubman Final Edition models, which feature exterior and interior styling tweaks to celebrate the car’s heritage. First up, there’s a new copper color that’s been used to surround the radiator. It’s also been used on graphics down the side of the car, and the Mini Cooper S Blade logo.

On the Final Edition, Mini has also fitted a pair of two-tone, 18-inch alloy wheels that also incorporate the copper color. The final exterior detail you’ll spot is a shimmering “Final Edition” badge and numbered plate. All that can be finished off in either nanuq white, enigmatic black, or melting silver

Inside, Mini has seemingly crammed in as many “Final Edition” badges as humanly possible. There is “Final Edition” lettering on the door sills and floor mats. Mini also fitted a “1 of 1969" badge on the dashboard trim on the passenger side.

The leather-covered sports steering wheel also has a “Final Edition” badge on the lower spoke, and the leather sports seats also have a sewn-in badge.



There are other niceties to spot on the interior, other than all those badges. The leather seats are finished in dark maroon with a light gray insert, there’s also contrasting blue stitching to complete the look.

Then, there’s the dash, which in the Final Edition has been finished in a dark color with some very dark sage-colored details surrounding it. There’s also another appearance of the blush copper color that Mini used to detail the exterior. It all looks pretty sleek.

To power all those Final Edition badges when you hit the highway, the limited-edition Mini makes use of the engine you’ll find in the standard Cooper S. This means you’ll have a two-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 178hp that is all sent to the front wheels.



There’s no word on U.S. pricing for the Final Edition just yet. But, in the UK, Top Gear reports that it’ll carry an on-the-road price of £37,000, making it around £5,000 more than an Exclusive trim Clubman S.