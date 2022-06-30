When you think about it, the seat in your car is the part of the vehicle that you’ll spend the most time around. So really, it’s the part that we should spend the most care and attention deliberating over.
But this amalgamation of foam, springs and fabric can sometimes be passed off as an afterthought, when it shouldn’t be. So, we thought it was time to celebrate some of the most comfortable car seats you could ever hope to sit in.
To do this, we turned to you and asked for your picks for the cars with the best seats out there. These are some of the top responses we received.
Peugeot
“Early 2000s Peugeots. The cars are unreliable death traps and should be avoided at all cost but the seats are kinda hittin.”
A strong start with this suggestion of Peugeot, which has made some deceptively comfortable cars to drive around. Well, whenever they work.
Suggested by: @Heyy_Mona (Twitter)
Buick LeSabre
“Buick LeSabre
“Every time I remember being in my grandparent’s car it was like sitting on a comfy couch.
“Why did this comfort of seating every go away?”
Ah the golden age of American car design, big cars with big seats. What’s not to love about that winning formula?
Suggested by: thedriveress-
Volvo V90
“Volvo! Hands down the best seats I’ve ever driven or ridden in for a non super luxury vehicle.
“My V90 CC has heated/cooled/massaging front seats with adjustable bolster, lumbar, and knee support. The seat shape is supportive and comfortable, and there’s no fatigue or discomfort even with hours of driving. Couple that with a quiet interior and little sway in turns, and driving is no longer a tiring activity.
“The rear seats are not adjustable, but are wide and comfortable, with great support, heating, and individual climate control. The entire package is done perfectly.”
“Volvo, hands down. New, old, all good. You don’t really notice it until you spend time in another vehicle and realize how poor other seats really are. Not sure what Swedish magic they put into their seats but could drive forever without much discomfort.”
In fact, we had so many Volvo suggestions that we’re going to have to include the brand twice. As well as the V90, people also loved the seats in the V70, V60 and S80.
Bigger truck means more space for a bigger, comfier chair, right?
Suggested by: @adamber99 (Twitter)
Fiat Panda
“I actually liked the seats in the old Fiat Panda, the boxy one, they weren’t soft or luxurious, but the material didn’t grab at my skirt the way some fabric seats do and the upright seating position was surprisingly ergonomic. I never once got out of them with a sore back, even after a long journey.”
“Acres of soft supple gray leather and not a bit of side bolstering to be found. You didn’t sit in that car, you gently perched yourself atop the pillowy soft recliners installed up front. Great for long road trips, but awful when my 16 year old self decided to let the back end hang out on dirt roads.”
Oh that does sound lovely! Does anyone have one to give me a ride home from work in?
Suggested by: Donovan King (Facebook)
Saab 9000 Aero
“The mid 90's Saab 9000 Aero seats, aka the Vaders. Passengers and driver were treated to comfort, support, and a touch of sporting. The whole cabin was a nice place to be, but you could really soak up the miles in these cars and feel fresh as a daisy at your destination. Saab and Volvo have always had excellent seats/ergonomics, but the Vaders are my very favorite.”
“The leather seats in my old 2001 Maxima. Firm but supportive and good lateral grip without getting into the Porsche rib huggers. I haven’t found another seat quite like it.”
It might look like nothing special, but what the Maxima lacked in styling it made up for in super comfortable seating. Apparently.
Suggested by: Jun Kuramochi (Facebook)
Alfa Romeo Giulia
“I’ve got a few.
“Alfa Romeo Giulia (and Stelvio) TI Sport/Veloce seats. Heavily bolstered enough to keep you in place, but comfortable and customizable enough for mundane day to day driving and long trips. They knocked it out of the park with those seats. Easily my number 1.
“1st gen BRZ/FRS/GT86 seats. No-name but damn good. Not as articulate as the Alfa’s seats, but they work just as well at holding me in place. I haven’t driven the 2nd gen so I don’t know how the seats are on those.
“2021-2022 Veloster N N-Lite seats. They look cool, the logo lights up, and have supported me well in the multiple track days I’ve had with the car. Long distance comfort is great too.
“ND2 Miata Recaro seats. It’s like a plusher version of the VN seats, but slightly less support. I do also like the hammock style standard cloth seats from a comfort standpoint, but they don’t keep me locked in place as well as racier seats.
“I’ve owned these vehicles, so I’ve had to live with them.”
A whole stack of very good suggestions here. And, if you have indeed owned and driven all of these, then that’s a mighty impressive garage you must have!
Suggested by: mountainbikingandtrackdays
Ford Explorer
“Second gen Ford explorers with the Eddie Bauer package. Nothing touches them for comfort.”
High-end outdoor specialist Eddie Bauer partnered with Ford on a limited edition Explorer SUV. The upmarket model came with a two-tone finish and tweaked interior options.
Suggested by: Brian T. Workman (Facebook)
BMW 7 Series
“I used to own a 1998 BMW 740il. I would go on road trips all the time. My longest day was 17 hours. Davenport, IA to Green River, WY. Never got tired in that car. All of the other BMWs I’ve owned, not so much.
“Mercedes has really comfortable seats as well. I just never owned one. Just fixed ‘em.”
If the 7 Series didn’t make an appearance on this list somewhere, then BMW would be asking serious questions, I’m sure. The german brand’s flagship limo is packed full of comfort and luxury, no matter what generation you choose.
Suggested by: Jordan Snowhook (Facebook)
Honda S2000
“This will be a polarizing answer for a lot of people of different sizes but, for me, the Honda S2000 seat is perfect. I don’t like super cushy seats as they aren’t typically very supportive. I like to feel secured and ‘held’ in the seat.”
Small sporty cars can be comfy too, you know.
Suggested by: deadwrx1
Pontiac Grand Prix
“Although I love the Lay-Z-Boys in our ‘04 Camry XLE, my mind instantly went to my Grandmother’s ‘91-ish Grand Prix. Could do 500 miles at a time and not think twice about it.”
Another American staple regarded for its comfort above all else. Is there a U.S. car still in production that warrants that same reputation?
Suggested by: @YSSMAN (Twitter)
Subaru Legacy
“I have to say my 2022 Outback and my 2022 Legacy have the most comfortable seats I have sat in since my old pap paps lazy boy. I caught myself drifting even though I wasn’t tired!”
I’m not sure a driver’s seat that’s so comfy it sends you off to sleep is a good thing?
Suggested by: cldmstrsn
Mazda Miata
“1990 Mazda Miata OEM cloth seat. Mine has over 200k miles, and I’ve driven in it all day in +80°F weather (it doesn’t have AC but does have a hard top to trap all the heat inside 😅)... At the end of the day, I’m sad to have to park it and go inside. Pretty robust and comfy seats IMO 🤷♂️”
“Back in 2007 my future wife had a 2007 Nissan Versa (car is crap) and I have to say that those seats are the most comfortable (padding felt like a home recliner) seats for doing road trips. I’ve owned a number of luxury cars and have yet to feel a more comfortable seat.”
Bad car, brilliant seats. What a strange combination to end up with.
Suggested by: @MontarboJay (Twitter)
Chevrolet Tahoe
“The cloth 60/40 split bench on the late 90's GMT400 trucks. The one in my Tahoe was very comfortable for long trips, and the armrest was at the perfect height.”