When you think about it, car seats are probably one of the most important feature in a modern vehicle. Sure, the engine gives you power and the wheels keep you moving, but the seats are what keep you snugly nestled behind the controls. So it’s an area that shouldn’t be skimped on!



And with so much pressure riding on those chunks of foam, leather and springs up front, we got to thinking about what cars might have been fitted with the greatest seats of all time?

There are a lot of factors that can add up to make a truly great car seat. The driving position needs to be just right, the controls must be simple enough for you to customize it for your body shape, and you want enough padding to keep you comfy in even the longest of jams.

On top of that, there are features like heating that must be factored in, as well as the fit and finish of the fabrics and materials used. This seat talk is no laughing matter!

Sure, cars like the Rolls Royce Phantom or a Maybach might be lauded as some of the most unctuous and luxurious cars to ride in, but what other seats out there could give Europe’s best a run for its money?

Personally, I’m a big fan of the seats in the Kia Sorento. When you’re sitting in the captain’s chair you feel like you’re perched in a nice, commanding position. The leather finish is soft to the touch, and there’s ample padding to support even the boniest, gangliest of people.

What’s more, when you factor in the incredible cooling power of these vented seats, you’re looking at one of the comfiest rides you could hope for.

But that’s just my pick for the best seats out there, what do you think should make the list? Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the best car seats of all time. We’ll round up some of the comfiest in a slideshow tomorrow.