Audi Marks 25 Years of the TT With Final Edition

In its 25th and final year on sale, Audi is sending the TT off in style with a limited-edition Final Edition car in Europe.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of the front quarter on the Audi TT Final Edition.
Do noTT go gentle into that goodnight.
Photo: Audi

When you think about it, 25 years is a pretty long time for a car to be on sale. Sure, icons like the Ford Mustang or the Honda Civic have been going for much longer, but it’s an impressive milestone for most models to reach. Now, after reaching its silver anniversary, Audi is preparing to kill off the TT sports car after one Final Edition.

The Audi TT was first unveiled as a design concept at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show. The car was then refined, before finally going on sale for the first time in 1998. Over the years, it spawned three generations of varying levels of success.

But, after launching the MK3 TT back in 2014, Audi has announced that the reign of its small sports car is over. The Audi TT will die at the end of 2023. But it won’t be going quietly into that good night, as the German automaker will be sending it off with one Final Edition.

A photo of the rear quarter of the Audi TT Final Edition.
Time TTo say goodbye.
Photo: Audi

Audi is preparing to release the TT Final Edition in both coupe and convertible forms, bringing exclusive specs and design flourishes to the sports car for one last time. The Final Edition will be available as the TT Final Edition 40 coupé and roadster; TT Final Edition 45 Quattro coupé and roadster; and the TTS Final Edition Coupe or roadster.

To set these six Final Edition cars out from the rest of the TT pack, Audi has fitted a black styling pack that brings black Audi rings and badging, black door mirrors, black tailpipes and a fixed rear spoiler finished in, you guessed it, black. On the convertible models, there are also a set of black rollover bars. To contrast the black flourishes, you can order your Final Edition in red, white or gray metallic paint as standard.

At each corner of the Final Edition, you’ll find red painted brake calipers hidden behind a set of 20-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels. In the case of the TTS models, these are swapped out for seven-spoke Audi Sport rims instead.

A photo of the interior of the Audi TT Final Edition.
TTake one last look inside.
Photo: Audi

The Final Edition cars come with further updates inside, including leather finishes on the armrests in the doors, door handles and the trim on the center console. The steering wheel is decked out in Alcantara with contrasting red stitching, and there are vibrant red inserts and piping on the seats as well.

Audi will also give buyers its technology pack as standard and there’s a Bang & Olufsen stereo in each car.

Prices for the limited-edition car start at £41,910 ($50,455) in the UK for the TT Final Edition 40 coupé, and rise up to £56,435 ($67,942) for the TTS Final Edition roadster.

