Obsessed With The Culture Of Cars
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

McLaren Says ‘Real’ Electric Supercars Are Still Years Away

Nobody tell Rimac, but apparently we won’t have “real” electric supercars until at least 2030

By
Owen Bellwood
Comments (7)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A photo of three McLaren 750S supercars.
Not electric... yet.
Photo: McLaren

Slowly but surely, we’re electrifying every aspect of the car world. We’ve got electric crossovers, fancy electric sedans, electric hot hatches in Europe, and even an all-electric racing series. However, McLaren warns that we’re still a few years off from one important area for electrification: supercars.

Watch
2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison | First Drive
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Phil Keoghan And His Toyota Corolla | My First Car
Wednesday 1:52PM
2024 Nissan Z NISMO | Jalopnik Reviews
October 2, 2023

In an interview with Bloomberg, the boss of the British supercar maker claimed that there are several factors that mean a “real” electric supercar won’t arrive on the scene until around 2030.

Advertisement

“Weight is super important, you need also the right range,” McLaren CEO Michael Leiters told Bloomberg Television. “I don’t expect this technology to be ready for real supercars before the end of the decade.”

Advertisement

The big sticking point for Leiters and McLaren is the weight of EVs, with the company boss explaining that, “Weight is at the core of our brand.” As such, he says McLaren won’t entertain the idea of an electric supercar that weighs a good few thousand pounds more than its current crop of gas-powered cars.

Advertisement
A photo of a Rimac Nevera electric supercar with its doors open.
Weight problem? What weight problem?
Photo: Rimac

However, the extra weight of an EV doesn’t seem to be a problem for companies like Rimac, which has been shipping its Nevera supercar for a little over a year now. For its attempt at an EV supercar, Rimac kept the framework as light as possible before adding the batteries and motors. As such, it weighs around 5,000 lbs but also comes with 1,888 hp.

Advertisement

In contrast, the new McLaren 750S weighs around 3,100 lbs and produces 710 hp through its twin-turbo V-8 engine.

But just because McLaren doesn’t want to pile an extra 2,000 lbs onto its cars doesn’t mean the company isn’t looking at ways to clean up its act. According to a report from Automotive News, Leiters says the company remains focused on hybrid powertrains like the setup used in its plug-in hybrid Artura supercar.

Advertisement

The site also reports that while an electric McLaren supercar is still a few years from reality, the Woking-based outfit may have other body styles up its sleeves. As such, Automotive News reports that Leiters is “open” to the idea of a McLaren crossover.