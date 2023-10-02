Getting Down And Dirty With Extreme E In Sardinia

For three seasons, all-electric racing series Extreme E has been touring the world hosting closely-fought off-road races. At each event, teams made up of a male and female driver face off in a whirlwind of dirt, dust and carnage. After that, the whole show is packed up and shipped off to a new far-flung location. It’s an exciting series, but sadly rarely lets fans on site to see the action for themselves.



However, for its last X Prix, Jalopnik was invited out to Sardinia to see the racing action firsthand and find out more about what it takes to host electric rally racing in some of the world’s most remote locations.

Full disclosure: Extreme E flew me from New York to Sardinia where it put me up in a hotel, fed me and transported me to its makeshift track every day.