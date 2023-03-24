Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Car Culture

Today's Google Doodle Celebrates Racing Driver and Movie Stuntwoman Kitty O'Neil

The barrier-breaking driver set the women's land-speed record in 1976, reaching 512.710 mph. She would have turned 77 today.

By
Ryan Erik King
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Today&#39;s Google Doodle Celebrates Racing Driver and Movie Stuntwoman Kitty O&#39;Neil
Image: Meeya Tjiang / Google

Today, if you visit Google’s search page, you’ll see artwork honoring a legendary woman who broke barriers in motorsports and in the movie stunt industry. Today’s doodle commemorates Kitty O’Neil, the most famous movie stuntwoman of the 1970s, on what would have been her 77th birthda. The doodle was illustrated by Meeya Tjiang, a Washington DC-based artist who, like O’Neil, is deaf.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Is an Alcohol-Burning Menace
Yesterday
Echo Kellum's First Car Was a Half-Torched Dodge Daytona
Yesterday

In case you missed it:

Kitty O’Neil was born in 1946 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She lost her hearing at five months old after contracting measles, mumps and chicken pox. O’Neil grew up as a competitive diver and was aiming to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team. However, she broke her wrist and contracted spinal meningitis before the trials for the 1964 Tokyo Games. When she recovered, her focus shifted to even more exciting vocations.

Advertisement

By her mid-20s, O’Neil had become an off-road racer, competing in the Baja 500 and the Mint 400 during the early 1970s. Around the same, she was diagnosed with cancer, but that didn’t stop her. In 1976, she decided to become a stuntwoman, and was the first woman to join Stunts Unlimited, Hollywood’s leading stunt organization. She performed in several television series and films including The Bionic Woman and The Blues Brothers.

O’Neil’s most famous stunt was for a 1979 episode of Wonder Woman. As star Lynda Carter’s stunt double, O’Neil leapt off the top of the Valley Hilton hotel in Sherman Oaks, California. The jump off the 12-story hotel measured 127 feet, a women’s high-fall record. O’Neil later broke her own record by taking a 180-foot stunt fall from a helicopter.

Top Image
Tout Image
41% off
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill & Driver Kit

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill & Driver Kit

#1 Best-seller
Comes equipped with an LED which goes on when the trigger is pulled. You’ll a clear view of whatever you are drilling or screwing with minimal shadows.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Today&#39;s Google Doodle Celebrates Racing Driver and Movie Stuntwoman Kitty O&#39;Neil
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)

O’Neil also set the women’s land-speed record on December 6th, 1976. Driving a custom-built three-wheeled land-speed car called the SMI Motivator, powered by a hydrogen peroxide-burning rocket engine, O’Neil blasted along the Alvord Desert in southeastern Oregon, averaging 512.710 mph across a two-way run.

Advertisement

But legend has it she could’ve gone faster. According to various accounts, O’Neil’s vehicle was limited to roughly 60-percent power, allegedly to allow her stunt partner, movie legend Hal Needham, to break the outright record and fulfill the wishes of their sponsors. However, Needham never even made a run.

Kitty O’Neil retired from stuntwork in 1982 and died in 2018 at 72 years old. O’Neil’s land-speed record was broken posthumously by Jessi Combs in August 2019, in an attempt that ended in a fatal crash.

Advertisement

Today, we’re remembering O’Neil’s fearless efforts to bring women into the world of racing and movie stunt work. Her influence is still felt today.