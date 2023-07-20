James Bond’s Best Aston Martin Is Heading For Auction

If you’re in the market for a Bond car, what would you go for? Over the years, the fictional British spy has had countless cars to choose from, including models from brands like Aston Martin and BMW. Now, if you are shopping for a car driven by James Bond, I’ve got good news as his best Aston Martin is heading to auction.



Before you all start harking back to Sean Connery and Goldfinger, let me stop you right there because this isn’t the DB5 from that movie. Heck, it’s not even the ridiculous Aston Martin Vanish from Die Another Day – which is actually the car that got me into cars. No, the Aston I’m getting misty-eyed about today is the V8 that Bond drives in The Living Daylights.

I’ve always loved the Aston Martin V8 from the 1970s and 80s. There’s just something about its more angular styling, sizable hood scoop, and all-round retro cool. Sure, it’s often jokingly referred to as the Aston Martin Mustang, but that’s no bad thing in my mind.

If, like me, you love this car, then I’m pleased to tell you that the very V8 driven by Timothy Dalton as Bond is heading to auction, and it comes complete with a few flourishes from Q Branch.

The car in question is a 1973 Aston Martin V8 finished in a lush dark silver that Aston calls “Cumberland Grey.” It’s one of four examples that were used during the filming of 1987 Bond movie The Living Daylights. On screen, the car’s gadgets included skis that could pop out the side and a jet engine at the rear, which could power the Aston across soft snow and ice.

In reality, these effects were actually managed by filming static elements attached to this very car, and close-ups of the mechanisms working on mock Aston Martins. As such, this car can be fitted with the skis and jet pack from the film, but they sadly don’t pop out the sides at the flick of a switch.

But don’t let that put you off this sale, which is being handled by RM Sotheby’s at its upcoming California auction. When it hits the sales floor, the car is predicted to sell for between $1,400,000 and $1,800,000 due to its rarity and history.

The example, dubbed car number 10, was one of four road-going and seven fiberglass mockups that were used during production. The three other road-going examples remain in long-term collections, according to Sotheby’s.

Interestingly, when it came to filming the movie, the production company couldn’t get its hands on brand new Astons to kit out with Bond gadgets. As such, the example offered for sale was acquired by Eon Productions second-hand and modified for the film. When it originally rolled off the production line in the early 70s, this V8 was painted Tudor Green metallic and sold in the UK market.

As well as repainting the car, Eon also modified it to look like the newer models. As such, it had its bodywork updated with new fiberglass panels, and had a new carburetor-specification hood fitted. The V8 also got new wheels, a simulated sunroof to match the other cars in the film, and an updated rear end.

The Living Daylights Car Chase

The most significant change was made due to the car’s use in the film. According to Sotheby’s, this V8 Aston was used to film the alpine chase scene in The Living Daylights, at the end of which it crashes into a snowbank. As such, the car originally had its engine and transmission removed.

Thankfully, its previous owner worked to make the car roadworthy again by installing a carbureted V8 engine and a ZF five-speed manual into the engine bay, which had laid empty for 35 years. The owner kept it in Bond spec, however, adding a removable center console with dummy switches for the gadgets. Sotheby’s adds that the car even now comes with a dummy rocket booster that now shoots real flames, and there are skis that can easily be fitted to the side of the car.

So, what are you waiting for? Find a rich person and convince them to buy this instead of another boring yacht. It’ll be way more fun when the planet eventually freezes over.