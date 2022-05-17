Throughout six decades on the silver screen, James Bond films have featured all kinds of amazing cars, motorcycles, and even airplanes. Some of these vehicles — along with watches and other luxury accessories — have been given their own “James Bond” special editions. Usually these things are way more expensive than a mere mortal can afford, but here’s one that isn’t. Moke America’s 60 Years of Bond Edition Electric Moke lets you imitate a very small slice of that Bond life for just $28,975.



The adorable Mini Moke has been around since the early 1960s. Back then, Sir Alec Issigonis had been working on the idea of a vehicle built from Mini parts topped with a utility body. The idea was a vehicle that British Motor Corporation could use to compete with Land Rover’s military vehicles. But by 1963, the idea of the Moke being a military machine was out. Instead, it would serve farmers and commercial users, and eventually spawn a passenger vehicle.

Advertisement

The little Moke rose to fame through television, music videos and movies. James Bond films had an unexpected affection for the Moke, with the boxy little vehicle appearing in You Only Live Twice, Live and Let Die, The Spy Who Loved Me, and Moonraker.

The Mini Moke ended up being a popular choice as a mini off-roader and beach cruiser. The original ended production in 1992, but was brought back to life in 2012 with the help of China’s Chery Automotive and subsidiary Sicar Engineering. The new car, now just called Moke, went on sale in America in 2016 as a low-speed electric vehicle.

G/O Media may get a commission 31% Off AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator Top up your tires before you drive

Don't risk heading out on the road with tires that are less than perfect. This digital tire inflator gives you an accurate read of your PSI, and lets you top up your tires from home. Buy for $23 at Amazon Advertisement

Since then, the new Moke’s biggest claim to fame was probably when the Kardashians got a small fleet of them. But Moke America—the distributor for the little electric cars—has been drumming up interest in them with more than one James Bond edition. Moke America first put out a white and blue 007 San Monique Edition and now there’s the 60 Years of Bond Edition.



Advertisement

As the name suggests, this one celebrates the 60th anniversary of the first Bond movie, 1962's Dr. No. The Moke here features a wooden steering wheel, a tan interior and Bond graphics from sequence dots to 60th anniversary badging.

But the really cool part is the price. This vehicular piece of Bond memorabilia is just $28,975, or about $6,000 more than a regular Moke with a top. Compare that to the Bond Edition Land Rover Defender that starts at $115,950, a $15,000 premium. And who can forget the Aston Martin DB9 GT Bond Edition and its $237,007 price, a car that started at $203,000 without the Bond stuff.

Advertisement

Of course, a downside to this cheap Bond car is that you can’t really drive it many places. Top speed is 25 mph; battery range is just 40 miles, and a full recharge takes eight hours. Still, it’s a Bond edition that doesn’t run six figures, which is neat.

Advertisement



