I have never once wished that Kris Jenner was my mother, but after seeing the electric cars she got her fellow Kardashians and Jenners for Christmas, I actually kinda wished she’d adopt me for the season. That’s because Jenner didn’t buy some standard EV like a Tesla Model S or a Porsche Taycan. No. She bought everyone Mokes.



What’s a Moke?



Now, if you’ve never heard of a Moke, I’ll forgive you until you hit the end of this post, by which point I expect you to have rectified your sins.

Mini Mokes have been around since the 1960s, when they were originally marketed to the British military as vehicles that could be easily made from Mini parts and dropped from parachutes. Unfortunately, their low ground clearance made them poor off-road vehicles , which meant they’d need to find a new target audience.

Thankfully, the success of the Mini meant the Moke was a hit, with different versions popping up around the world and in pop culture for years. They were especially popular as beach buggies and island-going vehicles thanks to their open construction.

How Much Does A Moke Cost?



Now, though, you can buy a fully-electric version thanks to Moke America. These sweet little vehicles start at just over $20,000 in the configurator, but the actual price can vary depending on the customization you do — and you’re encouraged to do a lot of it. You can select everything from paint color, top style, and seats, with most of these extras costing a pretty penny.

Decked out to the max via the configurator, you’re looking at a near-$28,000 vehicle (which doesn’t include credit card and shipping fees) — though the Jenners and Kardashians look like they had some extra customization done on top of that . Possibly because Moke asks that you give it 120 days for a customization, and I can’t imagine that timeline would work well for a bulk Christmas gift.

The specs on this thing aren’t going to scratch your performance itch , but if you’re buying one as a beach cruiser or a rich-people car for putzing around your large property, you’ll probably be more than happy with what it offers:

40 mile range

25 mph top speed

12 kWh battery capacity

6-8 hour charge time

Brand new g as-powered versions are also available — just not in America. You’ll have to hit the classic market for one of those.



Kim Kardashian revealed the gifts via her Instagram story, which you can watch if you’re so inclined, but I can assure you that the most important thing you’ll learn is that Kim’s car was pink and that Kris Jenner spent upwards of $125,000 outfitting vehicles for the whole family. And yes, I am actually a little (very) jealous.