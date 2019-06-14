Photo: Simon Clay (RM Sotheby’s)

Generations of humans have grown up drooling over the iconic Aston Martin DB5 driven by James Bond in seven films—but most notably Goldfinger. Now, one example is going up for sale, and one human can be worthy (or, well, rich) enough to take home a piece of film history.



There’s a lengthy story regarding the car’s history that’s featured in the auction listing on RM Sotheby’s website. In short, this is the third of four Goldfinger-spec DB5s built. That makes it pretty damn rare, but not quite as rare as the original movie-ready DB5 that had been modified by John Stears and subsequently lost in 1997. It wasn’t used in Goldfinger, but was instead built for a US tour to promote Thunderball.

Only three private owners have had the distinction of possessing this particular model, which is pretty damn impressive.

This car underwent a full restoration in 2012 by Roos Engineering in Switzerland—one of the few facilities specialized enough to be considered Heritage Specialists by Aston Martin themselves. The chassis and body were completely refinished. Most importantly for Bond fans, though, all of thirteen of the modifications originally designed by production designer Ken Adam have been refurbished to original spec.

Yes. That means you, too, could have a Browning .30 caliber machine gun in each fender, wheel-hub mounted tire slashers, smoke screen dispensers, revolving license plates, and even a passenger-seat ejection system. This kind of power should only be utilized by the most discerning of humans.

Which will likely be the case. RM Sotheby’s lets you know that there will be absolutely no internet bidding on this car—and you have to pre-register to even have a chance to think about buying it.

Based on the sale of a previous DB5, CNN analysts are predicting that this one will sell for anywhere from $4 to $6 million—which, honestly, seems like a pretty small price to pay for the chance to play at being the world’s suavest secret agent.