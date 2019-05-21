Image: Aston Martin

It has been far too long since an OEM took a risk on the design of its wheels. There are only a handful of differently stylized wheels on the market today, most unfortunately featuring some variety of twist design—please pardon me while I attempt to keep my lunch down. Aston Martin’s new DBS Superleggera, inspired by 007 himself, features a striking shade of gold-tinted olive green paint and wheels meant to ape the wire spokes Bond rode on 50 years ago in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Setting this DBS Superleggera special edition apart from the rest is a carbon fiber splitter and “aeroblade”, a bespoke medal grille with six horizontal vanes in bright finish, and commemorative side strakes. And of course, those gorgeous “unique diamond turned and forged wheels” are only available with this special package. Aston Martin describes the new look as “brute in a suit” and it isn’t exactly wrong.

Limited to 50 units, the James Bond Special Edition will retail at 300,007 pounds—get it?—and will begin delivery in the fourth quarter of this year.



Aston Martin Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said: “Creating a James Bond special edition is always an exciting challenge as we work to create a car that embodies the legend of James Bond, and the original movie car. The DBS Superleggera is a muscular car that commands attention, but the Olive Green gives it a subtlety that belies the beast beneath.”

Advertisement

I don’t really care about the car, I just love the wheels. Spectacular work, Aston.