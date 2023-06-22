These Are The Smallest Displacement Production V8s Ever Made

American car companies may have spoiled us into thinking that all V8s should be huge with tons of power and gobs of torque. From Dodge and their Hellcats to GM and its Big and Small Block V8s, its ingrained in us. But V8s haven’t all been massive, some of them came in displacements you’d associate with a 4-cylinder.

A truly small displacement V8 hasn’t been seen in a production vehicle for awhile. But there have been more than a few models that have used them (mostly European). Here are some of the smallest displacement production V8s ever made.