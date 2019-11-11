It's The Kia Optima's Turn To Get A Hot Sedan Makeover

The Kia Stinger is a good car and nice design. Kia’s sibling Hyundai has been knocking some hot sedans out of the park lately. Now it’s time for the 2020 Kia Optima to join the pack of cool Korean sedans.

So far, all we’ve got is an entire gallery of teaser images for the new Optima. But that’s good! Because they show a very promising, very aggressive new styling direction for the car.

Give me more fastback alien weirdness. Absolutely. Hell yes.

The Optima is based on the same basic running gear as the Hyundai Sonata—another sedan that got a hot makeover that made everybody perk up when it was introduced earlier this year.

Kia is scheduled to unveil something on Wed. Nov. 20 at this year’s LA Auto Show, so it’s probably this. We’ll be there to let you know how it looks in person.

Until then, what would it take to get you to buy a Kia sedan, and why didn’t the Stinger work for you?