Bernard is a big guy with an aging 2004 Yukon Denali. He needs something with comfort and luxury but doesn’t want to be averaging 14 mpg. He would also like something a bit flashy so what car should he buy?



Howdy, I am a bigger guy so I need a bigger car( my Instagram name is FatBlackAndAwesome). I currently drive in Seattle in a 2004 Yukon Denali that has seen better days. I need to get a much newer car that can handle a commute from Seattle to Portland twice a month and not destroy my wallet with fuel costs. I am ok not getting another SUV. A luxury sedan would be fantastic, previous car was a Chrysler 300( FANTASTIC Car!) or something that will fit my personality( Loud, no teslas- too many of them out there- electric is fine with 250 range). Great value pick! Find me that 5th round sleeper pick, please! Here is what I am after -Big interior, decent gas mileage( currently averaging 14.2 can we get it to the mid 20s to 30s on highway), luxury interior, bluetooth, android auto/apple car play, head turning. Stupid colors encouraged

My budget is up to $50,000

Budget: up to $50,000

Daily Driver: Yes

Location: Seattle, WA

Wants: Big, good MPG, flashy

Doesn’t want: A Tesla



Expert 1: Tom McParland - Luxury and Tech

Bernard, with a desire to shift towards electric you are hitting the market where there will be some good things on the horizon, but not yet available. It would seem that the upcoming Chevy Blazer EV would fit the bill nicely, but that won’t be hitting showrooms until next summer. I suggest you get something nice that will hold you over until the EV market offers something more ideal.

You were really fond of your Chrysler 300 so another big, comfy, American sedan could be the ticket. The Cadillac CT6 is an underrated gem if you prefer an old-school executive sedan over an SUV. These came packed with really nice features that will make your long drives a bit more enjoyable. And because the CT6 wasn’t super popular as a new car, it’s one of the few used cars where you can actually take advantage of some depreciation. The V6 motor was able to achieve up to 27 mpg on the highway, or you can find the four-cylinder turbo could get up to 30 mpg. Personally, I would sacrifice the extra miles to get a bit more passing power. Here is a local example in red for well under your target budget

Expert 2: Andy Kalmowitz - Get ‘Em While You Still Can

You, my friend, need deserve a Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack. It’s exactly what you’re looking for. It’s big, it’s loud, it’s comfy, it’s fast and it wont kill you on gas. On top of all that you’ll feel right at home since you’ve already had a 300C.

Is the gas mileage technically the best? No, but it’s still rated at 24 mpg on the highway. That isn’t toooooo bad.

Inside it’s got all the niceties you could ever want, and it’ll be reliable to boot! Outside though, that’s where the magic happens. Just look at it. I deeply want it. Pretty soon, these guys will all be relics of the past, so you best get one while they’re still around.

That V8 power, that noise and that comfort will be absolutely too intoxicating for you to pass up on. 392 cubic inches and over 460 American horsepower. How could you say no to this? This example I’ve picked for you is pretty near the top of your budget, but don’t worry. There are plenty of others well within what you’re looking for price wise.

So, Bernard, go with God. Go with Dodge.

Expert 3: Steve DaSilva - Why Settle For Less?

Bernard, you want the finer things in life. You want smoothness, opulence, something bright and flashy, and interesting. What I’m wondering is, why are you looking at anything less than the best? It’s what you want, and it’s what you deserve.

The best, for highway-hauling luxury sedans, is the S-Class. Long, low, and perfect for you. Sure, this one’s in boring old white, but that’s why god made bright-colored vinyl — slap a Midnight Purple wrap on it (the superior car color), and call it a day.

This S550e is even a hybrid model, to help you out on the fuel economy front. Don’t question it, just buy the best. You deserve it.

Expert 4: José Rodríguez Jr. - Oh, The Legend

Bernard, the easy answer to a high-tech, fuel-efficient, head-turning car is easy: it’s the new Toyota Crown, which is rumored to start in the low $40,000 range. A new Crown with a Hybrid Max engine would come with two-tone paint, would go 0-60 mph in under six seconds and still get 28 miles per gallon on the highway. But a high-spec Crown might break the budget, and you’ll have to wait until later this year to buy it.



Instead of waiting for a new Crown you could always go for an old Legend. As in the venerable Honda Legend, which we knew in the U.S. as the Acura RLX. Here’s a 2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid with low miles, bold red paint and all the bells and whistles. It’s expensive, but you can find cheaper models easily.

You wanted a head-turner, Bernard. Maybe it’s just me, but every time I see an RLX on the road I’m hypnotized; I just can’t look away from the big handsome sedan, which never caught on in the U.S. despite drawing from the Acura NSX with a late cycle refresh that added three electric motors to its glorious V6 engine. The RLX Sport Hybrid had AWD, made a total of 377 horsepower and still got 28 mpg on the highway and the city! I’m partial to the older RLX from before the refresh, but either version is beautiful and imposing.

Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.