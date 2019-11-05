If There Is Traffic In Front Of You, Simply Beep And It Will Go Away

An underutilized tactic in today’s traffic management is right under the nose of virtually every driver. Simply honk the horn of the vehicle you are in, and the traffic in front of you will disperse and/or disappear.

This insightful development was laid out by urban planning and mobility expert Lil Nas X earlier this afternoon:

With tens of thousands of likes flowing in on twitter, one can only hope that this, now, will be the effort that finally clears America’s broken, jampacked infrastructure.

But I guess we needn’t worry, as soon driverless cars will fix all of this themselves, I am sure.