It has come to my attention that you are considering a wrap for your car. And that wrap, as I understand it, is to be matte black. First, there are some things you want to consider.
First, you don’t have to do this.
It’s OK.
Really, it’s fine. We’ve all had this thought. It’ll be cool. It’ll be mean.
What you may not have thought about are other colors. You can, in fact, paint or wrap your car in these colors instead of matte black. Colors that bring joy and light, happiness and insight, a spark of wonder and intrigue. These would be qualities unlike those of a matte black car, which is like a dungeon in which creativity is locked never to escape.
Instead of painting or wrapping your car matte black, you could instead paint it:
- Blue
- Forest Green
- Orange
- Brown
- Cream
- Seafoam
- Pink
- Olive Green
- Sky Blue
- Robin’s Egg Blue
- Lime Green
- Teal
- Turquoise
- Red
- A Darker Red
- An Even Darker Red
- Or Even Yellow
I do hope that you will consider some if not all of these colors when considering painting or wrapping your car matte black, a tragedy that still can be averted.